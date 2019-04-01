Los Angeles hip-hop icon Nipsey Hussle was gunned down yesterday in front of his South Central clothing store Marathon. Many rappers took to social media to grieve and show signs of support but Nick Cannon took it in a different direction vowing to continue Nipsey’s work on producing a documentary that highlights a potential cure for aids.

“Where you left off, we gonna carry one! It’s a MARATHON, so I’m picking up the baton!” posted Cannon. “Because they can’t kill us all! Spiritual Warfare is REAL and in full effect. And now your Spirit is protecting your community eternally! Your words, your steps, your walk always was and always will be SOLID! Now, Your message is my message! Your work is my work! I know you still rocking with us and your voice will never be silenced, because to be absent from the body is to be present with the Most High!”

The documentary is diving into the work of the late Dr. Sebi, a Honduran herbalist and spiritualist who claimed to find a cure for Aids. Aids have been a major killer in many lower socio-economic neighborhoods and Nipsey, affectionately known as Neighborhood Nip, took a special obligation to helping out his own community. His store, Marathon, employed locals and it was common to meet individuals from his city who were affected by being given jobs and other chances to better their lives from Nipsey.

Other rappers such as The Game have also mentioned about the work Nipsey did on the documentary and how he was reached out to about it. The two were very close friends dating back to when Nipsey was just another rapper on Crenshaw and Slauson and The Game was still known as Chuck around the hood.