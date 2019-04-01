View this post on Instagram
And the Lord said, “Job well done my son..” @nipseyhussle King this is how I want to remember you! Laughing! Smiling! I ain’t slept yet, thinking about our conversations! Real ones from a real one! And I’m gonna say this only for the real ones to recognize. Where you left off, we gonna carry one! It’s a MARATHON, so I’m picking up the baton! Because they can’t kill us all! Spiritual Warfare is REAL and in full effect. And now your Spirit is protecting your community eternally! Your words, your steps, your walk always was and always will be SOLID! Now, Your message is my message! Your work is my work! I know you still rocking with us and your voice will never be silenced, because to be absent from the body is to be present with the Most High! So now that you are at Peace don’t Rest… Keep leading… Keep Shining King! Cosmic Love My Brotha! 🙏🏾✊🏾
Los Angeles hip-hop icon Nipsey Hussle was gunned down yesterday in front of his South Central clothing store Marathon. Many rappers took to social media to grieve and show signs of support but Nick Cannon took it in a different direction vowing to continue Nipsey’s work on producing a documentary that highlights a potential cure for aids.
“Where you left off, we gonna carry one! It’s a MARATHON, so I’m picking up the baton!” posted Cannon. “Because they can’t kill us all! Spiritual Warfare is REAL and in full effect. And now your Spirit is protecting your community eternally! Your words, your steps, your walk always was and always will be SOLID! Now, Your message is my message! Your work is my work! I know you still rocking with us and your voice will never be silenced, because to be absent from the body is to be present with the Most High!”
The documentary is diving into the work of the late Dr. Sebi, a Honduran herbalist and spiritualist who claimed to find a cure for Aids. Aids have been a major killer in many lower socio-economic neighborhoods and Nipsey, affectionately known as Neighborhood Nip, took a special obligation to helping out his own community. His store, Marathon, employed locals and it was common to meet individuals from his city who were affected by being given jobs and other chances to better their lives from Nipsey.
Other rappers such as The Game have also mentioned about the work Nipsey did on the documentary and how he was reached out to about it. The two were very close friends dating back to when Nipsey was just another rapper on Crenshaw and Slauson and The Game was still known as Chuck around the hood.
Rolled down my window 12 years ago on Crenshaw & Slauson as you handed me your demo & said “Chuck, don’t frisbee my shit homie… give a young nigga a ear”. From that day to letting you open up for me on tour & us going around the world together, creating a bond & watching your growth to today…… Murdered my friend in front of his own store on a Sunday at that !!! After just talking to you on the phone just last night about the Dr. Sebi documentary, family, the kids & how we were both bout to f&$k the summer up with this music, the world loses a true king. A man that was truly about everything he spoke & stood up for all that he believed in. I keep seeing your name in these headlines bro, but it seems unreal to me…. like, I just cannot believe you gone !!!! I love you….. I’m really broken & saddened by the fact they did this to you SMMFH !!!!! I can only imagine what your family is going through right now… This was not how your life on earth was supposed to end !!!!!!!! They don’t even make friends like you no more…… @nipseyhussle 🙏🏾 & in LA, at his own store ?!?!? A store & business he put there for his people ?!?!? Los Angeles, how we let this happen ?!?!?!?!? I’m ashamed of you right now !!!!! Can’t even live out ya whole life in this city no more… this shit right here is just krazy to me !!!!!!!!!!!! #RestInPeaceNip can’t even fuckin believe it’s actually your name attached to all these REST IN PEACE posts !!!!! SMFH