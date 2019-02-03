Getty Image

On Saturday Night, Nicki Minaj dropped two covers on her latest episode of Queen Radio on Beats 1. On the show, Nicki remixed and added some fire freestyles to Meek Mill‘s “Going Bad” and Lil Baby and Gunna’s “Drip Too Hard.”

Nicki’s freestyle over Meek Mill’s collaboration with Drake, which she dubbed “Barbie Goin Bad,” have some speculating that she’s taking a hit at the two rappers.

“Yeah, I got the juice and I’m takin’ him on a tour/Imitating Nicki while your ghostwriter dissin’ me/Leave for two weeks, I got all of my babies missin’ me” — winking at the root of the initial issue.

On Nicki’s cover of “Drip Too Hard,” renamed to “Barbie Drip,” she gloats about turning down million dollar endorsements and other successes.

“Now I’m flaunting everything that I wanted/I remember a time when I couldn’t even afford it/Now I’m in stores I get everything that fits me/Chanel makes slider shades so they know it’s me.”

In addition to the covers, Soulja Boy made a brief guest appearance on the show. Nicki also hinted at being pregnant, which she promptly made clear was a joke, “They really gon’ believe me…my manager’s face! He was about to die!”

