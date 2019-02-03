Listen To Nicki Minaj Add Legendary Freestyles To Covers Of Meek Mill And Lil Baby

02.03.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

On Saturday Night, Nicki Minaj dropped two covers on her latest episode of Queen Radio on Beats 1. On the show, Nicki remixed and added some fire freestyles to Meek Mill‘s “Going Bad” and Lil Baby and Gunna’s “Drip Too Hard.”

Nicki’s freestyle over Meek Mill’s collaboration with Drake, which she dubbed “Barbie Goin Bad,” have some speculating that she’s taking a hit at the two rappers.

“Yeah, I got the juice and I’m takin’ him on a tour/Imitating Nicki while your ghostwriter dissin’ me/Leave for two weeks, I got all of my babies missin’ me” — winking at the root of the initial issue.

On Nicki’s cover of “Drip Too Hard,” renamed to “Barbie Drip,” she gloats about turning down million dollar endorsements and other successes.

“Now I’m flaunting everything that I wanted/I remember a time when I couldn’t even afford it/Now I’m in stores I get everything that fits me/Chanel makes slider shades so they know it’s me.”

In addition to the covers, Soulja Boy made a brief guest appearance on the show. Nicki also hinted at being pregnant, which she promptly made clear was a joke, “They really gon’ believe me…my manager’s face! He was about to die!”

Listen to “Barbie Goin Bad” and “Barbie Drip” below.


Around The Web

TOPICS#Meek Mill#Nicki Minaj#Drake
TAGSDrakeGunnalil babymeek millNicki Minaj

Listen To This

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

02.01.19 2 days ago 26 Comments
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

01.31.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.29.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.28.19 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP