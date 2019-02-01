Nicki Minaj released the artsy video for her latest Queen single “Hard White” today and some of her fans are convinced that it contains a sly shot at her former fast friend and Young Money labelmate Drake (who she also unfollowed on Instagram last month). At the 1:30 mark of the video above, a quick image of a scorpion being dismembered flashes across the screen as Nicki declares that she “got these b*tches shook, they shocked, no stun gun.”
Of course, Scorpion was the title of Drake’s most recent album which released June 29 of last year, just about a month before Nicki’s release of Queen on August 10. While both albums received lukewarm critical reception overall, Drake’s “In My Feelings” became a huge hit after it was included in a viral dance meme and sales remained high through most of the year. Queen, on the other hand, had a hard time gaining traction, prompting an angry response from Nicki on her Queen Radio Beats 1 show. However, the real reason for their falling out may have more to do with Drake patching up his beef with Nicki’s former flame Meek Mill, bringing him out onstage during a tour stop in Boston and appearing on the Philly rapper’s album Championships in November.
While Drake did include a reference to Nicki on Scorpion, its relative ambiguity left it open to interpretation. Nicki fans have also interpreted a shot of a dead bird in “Hard White” as a subtle jab at her continued rivalry with Cardi B, along with a shot of a phonograph as a dart aimed at the Grammys committee for failing to acknowledge her album. Check out more of the responses below.
Maybe if the track itself didn’t suck, the video meaning might have legs?
This’ll be forgotten in…tomorrow?
Yeah I read this article so I didn’t have to listen to the song lol she used to be way better at music.