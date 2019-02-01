Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Nicki Minaj released the artsy video for her latest Queen single “Hard White” today and some of her fans are convinced that it contains a sly shot at her former fast friend and Young Money labelmate Drake (who she also unfollowed on Instagram last month). At the 1:30 mark of the video above, a quick image of a scorpion being dismembered flashes across the screen as Nicki declares that she “got these b*tches shook, they shocked, no stun gun.”

“got them bitches shook , they shock no stun gun “ line was at drake’s throat #HardWhite pic.twitter.com/Dru4Crtitr — WARD HHITE (@cammyakafinesse) February 1, 2019

Of course, Scorpion was the title of Drake’s most recent album which released June 29 of last year, just about a month before Nicki’s release of Queen on August 10. While both albums received lukewarm critical reception overall, Drake’s “In My Feelings” became a huge hit after it was included in a viral dance meme and sales remained high through most of the year. Queen, on the other hand, had a hard time gaining traction, prompting an angry response from Nicki on her Queen Radio Beats 1 show. However, the real reason for their falling out may have more to do with Drake patching up his beef with Nicki’s former flame Meek Mill, bringing him out onstage during a tour stop in Boston and appearing on the Philly rapper’s album Championships in November.

BYE BARDI

BYE GRAMMYS

BYE DRAKE

THE QUEEN STILL REIGNS 👑 #HardWhite @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/KvA6z0n9Im — Megatron (@nickimegatron) February 1, 2019

While Drake did include a reference to Nicki on Scorpion, its relative ambiguity left it open to interpretation. Nicki fans have also interpreted a shot of a dead bird in “Hard White” as a subtle jab at her continued rivalry with Cardi B, along with a shot of a phonograph as a dart aimed at the Grammys committee for failing to acknowledge her album. Check out more of the responses below.

The theory or the message behind this lyrics is about fake friendship with Drake , bird falling down is Cardi's falldown&Telling Grammys she is the https://t.co/54s2k89vrZ all wanted her to be the BadGuy here she is. WIG #HardWhiteVideo #HardWhite #NickiMinaj

💅🏻🌌😌😗🤧 pic.twitter.com/7PZ3yBvK65 — Edis Krasniqi (@EdisKrasniqi04) February 1, 2019

🚨 some #Barbz are suggesting that the scorpion being smashed in the #HARDWHITE video signifies the destruction of Nicki Minaj’s relationship with fellow Young Money original, Drake.. 🦂🔨 thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/QQyIz7Ydz7 — SLEEZY Minaj 😈 (@sleezminaj) February 1, 2019