Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne are back up to their old tricks, linking for more raunchy raps on Nicki’s latest single, “Rich Sex.” It’s probably no coincidence that Nicki’s newest song shares a title with one of Future’s biggest hits, as the pair are slated to hit the road this fall for their shared NICKIHNDRXX tour, starting in September.

Although the two tracks share a title, there isn’t any crooning going on with Nicki’s Queen single, which gets right down to dirty business, with Nicki snarling flirtatious but flashy bars like, “I like money more than d*ck, n–a, that’s a fact / You think p*ssy’s everything? Well, let’s have a chat,” and “I’ma help him f*ck the check up, I’ma run the business / If your girl don’t get it poppin’, put me on your wishlist.” Not to be outdone, her longtime partner-in-rhyme Wayne is also in fine form on his own sexually explicit verse, smirking through a flurry of suggestive punchlines of his own: “Lil mama said she only suckin’ on a rich d*ck / Make you put your money where your mouth, babe, that some lipstick.”

Nicki may be just as animated as ever after her return from hiatus, but her new music still isn’t suitable for little ears either. Queen is due August 10 via Young Money / Cash Money records.