Yesterday, police arrested Eric Holder, their primary suspect in the murder of Nipsey Hussle, in Bellflower, California. Today, TMZ reports Holder is being held in solitary confinement because police fear such a high-profile prisoner will be targeted by other inmates. His bail was also set, reportedly at $7,040,000.

On Sunday, Holder allegedly walked up to Nipsey and two other men with a gun after a dispute, opening fire and striking all three. Nipsey was reported dead from his wounds at the hospital later the same day. The news was met with an outpouring of condolences and grief from the hip-hop world as well as from players and teams in the NBA whom Nipsey had known and supported.

At the time of his death, Nipsey was planning to meet with the LAPD’s commissioner to discuss gang violence prevention measures, and in the wake of his death, the LAPD has taken extra preventative measures to avoid an escalation in retaliatory violence.

Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour in from luminaries in music like Jay-Z, whose Tidal streaming platform front-paged all of Nipsey’s albums, from neighborhood well-wishers, who have held multiple candlelight vigils at Nipsey’s Marathon store in LA’s Hyde Park/Crenshaw district, from NBA superstars like Russell Westbrook, who delivered a history-making performance as an homage to Nipsey’s upbringing in “the 60s,” and from Nipsey’s surviving girlfriend Lauren London, who posted a heart-wrenching tribute on Instagram.