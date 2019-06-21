Padma Lakshmi Wants In On Lil Nas X’s Remix Of ‘Panini’

Getty Image

Lil Nas X released his first follow-up single to “Old Town Road” today, and everybody wants a piece of the pie.

“Panini,” which samples Nirvana’s “In Bloom,” doesn’t feature any big celebrity collaborations. There have certainly been rap songs without features before, but with “Old Town Road” a star-studded party with Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, and Guy Fieri (someday, we can hope), you can’t blame the rest of Hollywood for being a little bummed they can’t join in on “Panini.”

Following the release of “Panini,” Lil Nas X immediately started fishing for potential remix features on Twitter. He invited celebrity chef (and notorious grump) Gordon Ramsay in on the fun. “tryna get gordon ramsay on this panini remix,” Lil Nas X wrote.

Ramsay seemed pretty interested in the offer, reposting Lil Nas X’s tweet and adding “Tell me more…” We have no evidence that Ramsay is a good rapper, but then again, who knew Billy Ray Cyrus had bars?

And if Lil Nas X decides he’s not joking and actually wants a “Panini” remix featuring all of Hollywood’s top chefs, he has another name to add to the list. Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi invited herself with a coy message of her own. “I’m available… just sayin’,” Lakshmi tweeted.

Padma Lakshmi said she’s available. You know what to do, Lil Nas X.