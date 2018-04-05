Getty Image

One of the biggest commercial success stories of 2017 was Post Malone’s album Stoney. Though it debuted with a modest 58,000 units in its first week out of the gate, Stoney built steam throughout the remainder of the year, eventually earning double platinum status thanks to several world-beating singles like “Congratulations,” “Too Young,” and “I Fall Apart.” Since that time, the horde of Posty fans have been loudly clamoring for updates on the next project, and during his intimate show for Bud Light’s Dive Bar Tour, he finally gave the people something tangible to chew on.

Just after going mic-to-mic with 2 Chainz, Post unveiled his latest single from his upcoming record. The song is called “Stay,” and it’s a heavily atmospheric, borderline acoustic ballad. While the performances was live-streamed and hundreds of thousands of people tuned in, for the sake of posterity, some people in the crowd held their phones in the air to capture the song’s debut.

Perhaps even more enticing than the single, during the show, Post finally gave his fans the news they were waiting for in between songs, revealing that his next, as-yet-untitled album is set to drop later this month on April 27th. In the meantime, you can check out his live rendition of “Stay” above to tide you over while you wait.