Getty Image

When hip-hop historians look back on the 2010s many decades from now, one of the central events of this time will almost surely be the heated beef between the President of Kanye West’s GOOD Music label, Pusha T and the most commercially successful rapper of the decade Drake. The two have gone back and forth over the last year with shots both subliminal and stunningly explicit, like when Push revealed that Drizzy was hiding a child on his diss track “The Story Of Adidon.”

That being said, according to Pusha T himself, he had nothing to do with a recent barb aimed at Drake. During Push’s set at Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Festival over the weekend, a massive message reading “F*ck Drake” flashed across the screen behind him, eliciting an enthusiastic cheer from the crowd.

The only problem? Push said he didn’t approve the imagery, and later blamed the message on a “Corny ass tech dude f*cking with my screens.” He added, “I speak for myself and all of you know how I make my statements! Dissing anybody on screen isn’t part of my show… otherwise great festival.”

Corny ass tech dude fucking with my screens at @CampFlogGnaw , I speak for myself and all of you know how I make my statements!! Dissing anybody on screen isn’t part of my show… Otherwise great festival, thanx @tylerthecreator for having me out. — King Push (@PUSHA_T) November 11, 2018

While Pusha T won’t claim responsibility for this latest salvo, don’t count on his beef with Drake dying out anytime soon.