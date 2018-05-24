Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The impact of underground rap label Rawkus Records on hip-hop’s landscape can’t be overstated, even twenty years after the release of Lyricist Lounge Vol. 1, the company’s first big swing at mainstream appeal. That’s why LA-based streetwear brand The Hundreds released a limited collection of Rawkus-branded apparel today celebrating the iconic label’s legacy. To commemorate the occasion and explain why now is the best time for such a collection, The Hundreds founder Bobby Hundreds visited the Uproxx offices in LA to sit down with Rawkus — and Uproxx — founder, Jarret Myer.

The two touch on a number of topics in the clip above as Bobby gives a brief history of the label through the years and its influence on Bobby as a designer and proprietor of one of the most well-renowned streetwear brands. The parallels between Rawkus’ underground, DIY ethos and the independent spirit of streetwear brands like The Hundreds are apparent as the two entrepreneurs trade war stories and discuss how the collection came about.

From the street-conscious Afrocentricity of Black Star to the effects Rawkus’ run of hits in the late ’90s and early ’00s still have on hip-hop culture today, no stone is left unturned. Whether you’re well-versed in the history of hip-hop and Rawkus Records or just curious about why the label warrants a modern-day collection from one of streetwear’s premiere brands, the video above is well worth a look.

Check out the full run of Rawkus Records X The Hundreds apparel here.