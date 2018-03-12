Rick Ross Was Hanging Out With Gucci Mane While Recovering From His Recent Health Scare

03.12.18 4 hours ago

Rick Ross is OK. After a recent health scare which landed the Miami icon in the hospital – and allegedly on ECMO, a form of life support – Rozay is back home. He’s made a couple posts to his Instagram account since TMZ reported that he was back home. Commenters under those posts had reason to believe that they were older photos and that Ross was saving face while recovering – or worse. But photos from a recent trip to the mall – and a clip of him hanging with Gucci Mane over the weekend – has quelled any speculation, as well as his triumphant affirmation: “Rozay ain’t goin’ nowhere hoe,” he said in the Snapchat clip ripped by the All Urban Central YouTube channel.

It’s unknown if Gucci and Ross were at a video shoot, or if they were just hangin’ out, but either way, it’s good to see Ross back in his Wingstop-hawking element. Last Friday, a 911 caller (believed to be his righthand man Whole Slab) reported that he found Ross incapacitated in the bedroom of his Miami mansion, drifting in and out of consciousness. What was first reported to be pneumonia turned into a dire situation, which inspired well-wishing tweets from many in the entertainment industry, including Gucci Mane. Maybe the good energy had a positive effect, as Ross has once again bounced back from a health scare. He’s now jumping from recovery mode straight to album mode, as he recently posted a teaser video for his upcoming Port Of Miami 2: Born To Kill album.

