Atlanta rap super-producer Mike Will Made-It is known for making moves with his Ear Drummers collective, which also features Tupelo superstars Rae Sremmurd, Atlanta trap rapper Trouble, and rowdy rap collective Two-9. Now, Mike has debuted his latest acquisition, Rico Pressley, with two new songs showcasing Rico’s youthful energy and stuttering, stuffed-to-the-brim flow.

The soaring “Socialite,” is the clear winner, a low-key, saccharine exploration of Rico’s come-up featuring lyrical references to “Daddy” Warbucks and an oddball, falsetto vocal style that sets Rico apart from the legion of trap rappers currently oversaturating streaming services with similar styles. Meanwhile, the other track “I.F.W.I.” is a more rambunctious banger, with thundering bass kicks and a menacing piano loop underpinning a nasal, fully-automatic delivery from Rico that finds him boasting “this ain’t just rap, this is poetry.”

Rico’s explosion onto the scene comes at an early age — 19-years-old — highlighted by the use of Rico’s graduation photos as cover art. His star power is evident even from these first two tracks, proving that the “ear” in Mike Will’s Ear Drummer imprint is still one of the best at recognizing burgeoning talent before it blows up. Considering the transcendent success of Rae Sremmurd, who are three hit albums deep, along with individual tapes to boot, it’s likely only a matter of time before Rico Pressley is one of the rap names you just can’t ignore.