Introducing 19-Year-Old Rico Pressley, Mike Will Made-It’s Next Rap Prodigy

Hip-Hop Editor
07.26.18

Ear Drummers

Atlanta rap super-producer Mike Will Made-It is known for making moves with his Ear Drummers collective, which also features Tupelo superstars Rae Sremmurd, Atlanta trap rapper Trouble, and rowdy rap collective Two-9. Now, Mike has debuted his latest acquisition, Rico Pressley, with two new songs showcasing Rico’s youthful energy and stuttering, stuffed-to-the-brim flow.

The soaring “Socialite,” is the clear winner, a low-key, saccharine exploration of Rico’s come-up featuring lyrical references to “Daddy” Warbucks and an oddball, falsetto vocal style that sets Rico apart from the legion of trap rappers currently oversaturating streaming services with similar styles. Meanwhile, the other track “I.F.W.I.” is a more rambunctious banger, with thundering bass kicks and a menacing piano loop underpinning a nasal, fully-automatic delivery from Rico that finds him boasting “this ain’t just rap, this is poetry.”

Rico’s explosion onto the scene comes at an early age — 19-years-old — highlighted by the use of Rico’s graduation photos as cover art. His star power is evident even from these first two tracks, proving that the “ear” in Mike Will’s Ear Drummer imprint is still one of the best at recognizing burgeoning talent before it blows up. Considering the transcendent success of Rae Sremmurd, who are three hit albums deep, along with individual tapes to boot, it’s likely only a matter of time before Rico Pressley is one of the rap names you just can’t ignore.

Around The Web

TAGSMike WiLL Made-ItRico Pressley

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 6 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.20.18 6 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP