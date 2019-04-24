Schoolboy Q’s New Single ‘Crash’ Shares Some Grown-Up Financial Advice

Hip-Hop Editor
04.24.19

Schoolboy Q’s latest Crash Talk single has arrived with just two days to go before the album’s Friday release. “Crash” samples Royce Da 5’9’s DJ Premier-produced debut single, “Boom,” but slowed way down to the sluggish pace that allows Q’s personality to shine. He raps about the usual: Getting money, making it out of the drug game, the increased pressures of rap success, and his various vices, but he adds a little of the pro-Black-business rhetoric that’s started to gain popularity in hip-hop thanks to entrepreneurs like Jay-Z and Nipsey Hussle.

In that respect, “Crash” demonstrates a little more of the maturity that Schoolboy has flashed in the run-up to Crash Talk, as well as in his day-to-day life as a committed, engaged dad. Driving his daughter to soccer practice from Calabasas has apparently given him plenty of time to reflect on his life and the type of example he wants to set, and has clearly expanded his palate for the finer things in life. His video for “Chopstix” with Travis Scott took on a refined air, although the one for “Numb Numb Juice” still displayed the trademark sense of humor and all-out energy that makes him a TDE fan favorite. He’s growing up, but he’s not getting old.

Crash Talk is out this Friday via TDE and Interscope. You can pre-order it here.

