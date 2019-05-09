Getty Image

As Latin trap and reggaeton become more and more popular and ubiquitous, artists looking to increase their crossover appeals like Drake and Justin Beiber have begun to adopt the Spanish-language trend in an effort to expand their audience. Now, it looks like the Doggfather is the latest artist to jump on the Latin music craze currently sweeping popular music. Snoop Dogg, the hip-hop pioneer and rap elder statesman, told Ultra Fiesta reporters at a recent red carpet that he was teaming up with emerging Latin trap artist Bad Bunny to work on new music together soon.

“I’m happy that a lot of artists are working with [Latin artists] because they make great music and it’s about time for the world to know that,” he said. “Me and Bad Bunny gonna do one real soon.” Bad Bunny joins fellow Latin artists Anuel AA, Becky G, Maluma, and Ozuna as just one of the names currently exploding out the formerly underground scene and making their marks on mainstream music, but the Snoop Dogg co-sign may be a sign of even greater fame to come.

If anyone is equipped to make the crossover, it’s Snoop. The Dogg has dabbled in disparate musical genres from funk to gospel to reggae in past years, so he’s well used to switching up his style to fit new genres.