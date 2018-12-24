Getty Image

Bad Bunny has had an incredible year. After a series of high-profile features (including on one of the best songs of the year, “I Like It,” with J Balvin and Cardi B) and a radio hit of his own, the Puerto Rican trap star has finally released his first full-length album.

On X 100PRE, Bad Bunny proves that he’s more than just the king of features. For his debut album, Bad Bunny is credited solo on most songs, except for the single “MIA” (with Drake), a track with Diplo, and another with Dominican musician El Alfa. Bad Bunny’s trap-pop is musically adventurous — one of the album’s highlights is a pop-punk song, “Tenemos Que Hablar,” that makes an excellent case for a My Chemical Romance reunion.

The release of X 100PRE caps off a fantastic, chart-topping 2018 for Latin hip-hop and pop. Bad Bunny couldn’t wait to share his album with fans. “Real, real, real, real, I finished the album three days ago,” Bad Bunny told Billboard. “At that point I said I wanted to release it on Christmas. I didn’t want the year to end without releasing the album. I wanted to close 2018 with it.”

Bad Bunny’s debut album X100pre is out now. Listen to it below.