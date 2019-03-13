Getty Image

For American audiences, the Sonar Festival brand may be unfamiliar, but if travel is one of your priorities, there might be no better music concert to check out this summer. The European festival has put together a surprisingly popular and diverse group of artists for its summer lineup, taking place July 18-20 in Barcelona, Spain, and will feature recognizable rising stars like Bad Bunny, Lil Uzi Vert, and Vince Staples as headliners. Here’s a slightly spooky promotional video, filmed in film nouveau style.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The festival itself is absolutely massive, with nine stages, 140 performers total, including ASAP Rocky, Kaytranada, and electronic DJs Dixon, DJ Koze, and Peggy Gou, as well as house producers Honey Dijon and Louie Vega. It will even close on a political note as UK musician Matthew Herbert and The Matthew Herbert Brexit Big Band will be joined on stage with a 50-person choir to perform songs contemplating what it means to be both British and a citizen of the world.

Sœnar Festival

Sonar also highlights the historical sights and culture of its scenic location, encouraging visitors to hike Las Ramblas, visit the Picasso museum, and “eat tapas to your heart’s desire.” Tickets are available now and more information can be found at the festival’s website, with a little help from Google Translate.