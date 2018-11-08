Primary Talent

Earlier this year, Stormzy announced a scholarship for two black students attending Cambridge University, with The Stormzy Scholarship paying tuition fees and other expenses for four years of an undergraduate program. It’s a great program for Cambridge, since the university has been criticized for a lack of diversity among its student body, but the school wasn’t the first one offered the program.

Stormzy recently revealed that he initially approached Oxford University with the scholarship idea, but the university apparently wasn’t interested. Speaking at an event for his book Rise Up: The #Merky Story So Far, Stormzy said, “We tried Oxford but they didn’t want to get involved.”

According to The Guardian, “An Oxford University spokesperson acknowledged that Stormzy had been in contact but said that at the time it was unclear what the proposal was. The university would welcome the chance to work with him, the spokesperson added.”

Stormzy previously said about the scholarship, “That is something I take personal pride in. I am always very inspired by that genius and […] people who are smarter than me. Now [that] I am in this position I want to do something for them. […] If you’re academically brilliant, don’t think because you come from a certain community that studying at one of the highest education institutions in the world isn’t possible.”