It’s easy to see that SZA is one of the most talented singers working today, but in recent days, it’s seemed like her voice is in some serious jeopardy. In May, it was announced that she would miss some shows on Top Dawg Entertainment’s Championship Tour due to swollen vocal cords, TDE’s Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith said. Shortly after that, SZA wrote in a pair of emotional, now-deleted tweets that she sustained some permanent vocal damage: “My voice is permanently injured . Great !!!!!!!!!!!!! YAYYYYYUUYH!!!!!!!!’n Tonight was the test . That settles that. I jus wanna be left alone my priorities are f-cked up . They been f-cked up . I need space goodbye .”

Now, there’s thankfully some good news: Yesterday, SZA took to Twitter to report that, while she still has some work to do, her voice is going to be alright. She wrote in a pair of tweets, “Thank you to the incredible team of doctors and vocal technicians that have taken time to see me over the last few weeks in every city. I’m blessed to say my voice is not permanently damaged and I’ve been working daily to get back. Slowly but surely. Today we give it a go and hit the stage at Firefly… see you at 8.”

Thank u to the incredible team of Doctors and vocal technicians that have taken time to see me over the last few weeks in every city. I’m blessed to say my voice is not permanently damaged and i’ve been working daily to get back. Slowly but surely. — SZA (@sza) June 17, 2018

Today we give it a go and hit the stage at firefly …see u at 8 . — SZA (@sza) June 17, 2018

SZA did end up giving her scheduled performance at the Firefly Music Festival last night, and based on some fan-shot clips, she sounded just fine. Check out the footage below.