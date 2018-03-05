Future Issues Another Direct Shot At Russell Wilson In Tory Lanez’ ‘Real Thing’ Video

03.05.18 5 days ago 5 Comments

Toronto born singer/songwriter Tory Lanez has enlisted Future to help him find true love in the video for his single “Real Thing.” The video is a moody, almost David Fincher-esque, take on a talent audition featuring a dimly lit room and a bevy of beautiful models that are vying for Tory and Future’s attention. The process seems to be pretty rigorous, as the women show off their skills in playing dice and doing ballet–which makes us as viewers wonder what the actual application process was like.

Tonal discrepancies notwithstanding, the C-Sick produced song is a bouncy club banger that is highlighted by a specific line in Future’s guest verse. Listeners are used to the rapper’s allusions to his tragic relationship with R&B star Ciara, and he gets right to the point here–asking how she could “fall in love with a n—- drinking Creatine?”

This is a pretty direct shot at her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson. The pettiness levels have been at an all-time high between the two former lovers, but it may be time for Future to finally hang it up and admit defeat, here. “Real Thing” is featured on Tory Lanez’ sophomore album Memories Don’t Die, which thankfully doesn’t include any more Ciara disses, and is out right now.

Around The Web

TAGSFutureReal ThingTory Lanez

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP