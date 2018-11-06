Getty Image

Travis Scott is one of Texas’ most well-known residents and in today’s elections, one of its most active. He’s joined other musicians like Frank Ocean and several residents of Atlanta’s expansive hip-hop scene in endorsing a candidate from his home state, Beto O’Rourke, in his Senate race, and to give him an extra boost, Travis has offered up an enticing prize to encourage his fans to get to the polls.

SAVED SOME TIX FOR THE CITY AT THESE VOTING LOCATIONS. GO VOTE !! pic.twitter.com/tVAu0DGzna — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) November 6, 2018

With his upcoming Astroworld Festival sold out online, Travis saved a few tickets to provide to anyone who turns up at one of two voting locations: One in Houston and one in nearby Missouri City, where Travis actually grew up. He’s keeping the giveaway as long as he can, but is closing down the contest at 5:30pm. There’s a limit of two tickets per person to ensure there are enough to go around.

Travis himself has had a relatively huge year when it comes to both his personal life and hip-hop, becoming a father, putting out his tremendously well-received album, Astroworld, and presiding over the launch of his Cactus Jack Records roster of rappers’ first projects. Don Toliver, who appears on Astroworld, released his Donny Womack in August, while Sheck Wes followed up with Mudboy in October. Both were well-received by fans as well, making Travis Scott a success both as an artist and an executive in the same year.