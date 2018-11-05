Getty Image

The drugs that caused the overdose of Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller earlier this year have been revealed as cocaine and Fentanyl, according to TMZ. The LA County Coroner’s Office has released its findings of Mac’s autopsy, noting that the rapper died from “mixed drug toxicity,” finding the stimulant cocaine and the painkiller Fentanyl, as well as alcohol.

Incidentally, Fentanyl overdose was also listed as the cause of death of up-and-coming rising star Lil Peep, who died late last year. The painkiller is extremely toxic in high doses, and has been misrepresented as the antidepressant Xanax, which has become a popular party drug among musicians and youth culture. Mac was as well known for his struggles with sobriety as he was for the vibrant music which endeared him to both fans and fellow performers throughout hip-hop, including Anderson .Paak, Thundercat, Vince Staples, Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla Sign, Earl Sweatshirt, and Flying Lotus, many of whom appeared on his last album prior to his death, Swimming, and participated in the Halloween remembrance concert given in his honor at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles.

Mac was also remembered by a numer of other performers including Kendrick Lamar and Macklemore on Complex‘s Open Late, J. Cole, and Childish Gambino.