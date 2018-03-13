Instagram

What’s Wale’s next label situation? How does he feel about the search? How is the circumstance affecting his personal life? It’s Complicated. After recently dropping “All-Star Breakup” and “Staying Power,” the DC rapper has released a surprise 4-track EP. He dropped It’s Complicated after a pair of ominous, eleventh-hour tweets last night. ‘Thank u all for ur patience . Now… I been thinkin about my next move,” he said. Wale then decided to let us know, “I wrote a story about ‘a’ love life …in the midst of figuring out to ‘go next.’” Hence the title of the project, which could also easily be about his legacy and current standing in the rap game.