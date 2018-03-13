Wale Gets Contemplative On His Soulful, Surprise ‘It’s Complicated’ EP

#Wale
03.13.18 6 hours ago

Instagram

What’s Wale’s next label situation? How does he feel about the search? How is the circumstance affecting his personal life? It’s Complicated. After recently dropping “All-Star Breakup” and “Staying Power,” the DC rapper has released a surprise 4-track EP. He dropped It’s Complicated after a pair of ominous, eleventh-hour tweets last night. ‘Thank u all for ur patience . Now… I been thinkin about my next move,” he said. Wale then decided to let us know, “I wrote a story about ‘a’ love life …in the midst of figuring out to ‘go next.’” Hence the title of the project, which could also easily be about his legacy and current standing in the rap game.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wale
TAGSWALE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 6 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 6 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP