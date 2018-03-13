Florida rapper XXXtentacion is returning to music — despite his promises to the contrary — with a new album titled ? this Friday, March 16. The controversial rapper confirmed the release date on Instagram, with a press release calling it “an innate evolution for a modern icon and arguably the voice of his generation.”

XXX has tapped a number of high-profile artists for features, including Brooklyn rapper Joey Badass, drummer Travis Barker, and Philadelphia rapper/singer PNB Rock. XXX has been trying to turn around his public image for some time, promising to host events to benefit abuse survivors and donate proceeds of his music to charity, so perhaps the guest artists’ appearances are the first signs his image rehabilitation campaign is starting to work.

Unfortunately, it’s a messy image to try to absolve him of, as the list of charges against him — as well as the gruesome description of the abuse in question — are sure to turn away many conscientious listeners.

As the for rest, XXX will have to prove that he can create a more cohesive and creative project than his previous effort, 17, produced. While it sold relatively well, the actual critical consensus was that it was an underwhelming effort from an artist who seems to be more interesting as a trainwreck than a musician.