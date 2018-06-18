Getty Image / Uproxx Studios

As news of XXXtentacion’s shooting death in Miami makes the rounds, his fans and friends have begun to react, taking to social media to share their thoughts, prayers, and admonitions to remember that despite XXX’s ongoing legal issues, he was still a person.

According to TMZ, the embattled rapper was best known for the viral success of his single “Look At Me!” and for being the subject of a number of controversies stemming from the alleged abuse of his then-pregnant girlfriend was shot multiple times in his car Miami while shopping for a motorcycle in Miami. He was awaiting trial on both the domestic abuse charges and for witness tampering in a separate trial after allegedly trying to convince or coerce the woman accusing him to drop charges and recuse her testimony.

XXXtentacion, who was born Jahseh Onfroy, was given a “Level 1 trauma patient” classification and reported as comatose on the way to the hospital after a gunshot incident. He was later reported dead by TMZ, and the verdict was confirmed by local police in Florida. His well-wishers include collaborators and colleagues like Denzel Curry and Cole Bennett, Kanye West, fellow rappers like Kyle, Ski Mask The Slump God, and many more.