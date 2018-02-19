YG Announced The Title Of His New Album Over The Weekend

02.19.18

Compton rapper YG was relatively quiet throughout 2017. Aside from the NSFW “Pop It, Shake It” video and an Adidas commercial featuring Von Miller, he laid relatively low, doing shows and little else — although his anti-Trump song, “FDT,” became a conversation point after Eminem’s freestyle tirade against the President during the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

However, it looks like he’s ready to surface in 2018, dropping off gang-related banger “Suu Whoop” just before the weekend and appearing on Nipsey’s Hussle’s long-awaited major label debut album on the single “Last Time That I Checc’d.” Now, during his NBA All-Star weekend concert The Boogie, he announced just what he’s been working on that’s kept him out of the spotlight for so long.

Admitting that “it’s been a long time coming,” he announced that he had some good news that would make his “real friends” really happy. He doesn’t hide the ball for too long, sharing that his new album, Stay Dangerous, is on the way. While he didn’t give up a release date, YG has proven to be very prolific in short time spans and has never announced anything that didn’t release within a few months, so I’d expect another collection of gangsta rap bangers by summer.

