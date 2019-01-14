YNW Melly

Back in October, Kanye West kept the music world collectively holding its breath. After a controversy-filled year and a tepidly-received, seven-song album, everyone was curious what would do next. Well, it was supposed to be Yandhi. But, as we all know, that has yet to materialize.

In the meantime, however, Ye seems to be continuing to work and even appears to be collaborating with a number of artists. In recent weeks, he has been reportedly working with Migos, Timbaland, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, and Tee Grizzley. Another artist apparently on Ye’s radar is the South Florida rapper YNW Melly. The 19-year-old was rumored to apart of the Miami recording sessions that featured all the aforementioned artists. It seems that his time with Ye wasn’t just spent working new music for the Chicago superproducer.

Today, Melly announced that he’s releasing We All Shine on January 18. On the 15-track project. there’s a song called “Mixed Personalities” that features none another than Kanye West. The release will be Melly’s first since last November’s breakthrough I Am You.

Melly is currently serving jail time. On January 3, the rapper was arrested in Florida and charged with one count of illegal marijuana possession. According to a photo posted to his Instagram following the arrest, Melly expects to be out of jail before the start of his tour on January 27 in Atlanta.

Check the tracklist out above and look out for this high-profile collaboration.