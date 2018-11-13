Getty Image

Art Basel Miami Beach is right around the corner, and one of hip-hop’s biggest stars is set to feature in a huge way — but probably not the way you’re thinking. Young Thug won’t be performing, but he will be the subject of an art installation from Netherlands-based artist, Hajar Benjida, called “Young Thug As Paintings,” which intriguingly juxtaposes the eccentric trap rap icon with some of the art world’s most revered works.

Benjida originally started “Young Thug As Paintings” as an art school project on Instagram, where the ironic juxtaposition of the street rapper with high art garnered nearly 50,000 followers. While the photographer has spent the better part of the last two years snapping Polaroid’s of her favorite rappers whenever they visit Amsterdam, including Lil Yachty, Rae Sremmurd, and Rich The Kid, she says that discussing Renaissance paintings with Thugger was something of a dream.

“I jokingly answered an interview question with, ‘I hope to discuss renaissance paintings with Thug someday,’” she says. “1.5 years later and I’m bringing my project to life together with Young Thug himself.” The exhibit will be open December 4 through December 9 at the 18th Annual SCOPE Miami Beach Art Fair, sponsored by Thugger’s own YSL Records and 300 Records, which also put out his On The Rvn EP and Slime Language compilation album earlier this year. Hopefully, he’ll be released from jail before then so he can enjoy it.