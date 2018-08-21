Getty Image

Young Thug and Sir Elton John might seem to be an unusual combination, but it’s actually an unusually perfect and powerful one, much like Thug’s collaboration with fellow Atlantan Future. Although Young Thug’s rendition of John’s classic “Rocket Man” is more of a sample than an outright cover, it perfectly encompasses everything that makes Thug’s elastic delivery a favorite of even ’60s rock legends like Sir Elton, who once compared Thugger to John Lennon of The Beatles.

Although John was undoubtedly referring to Thug’s far-out fashion proclivities when he told Noisey “I love all of that, it’s unexpected,” it’s certainly a thought that can be applied to practically anything Thug sets out to do. The Atlanta trap mad scientist has made waves all year by declaring that he’d be changing his moniker to “Sex” before vowing to forego musical releases for the year in honor of his deaf brother before promptly breaking that vow with the Hear No Evil EP.

Thug also recently released the Slime Language compilation showcasing talent from his own burgeoning Young Stoner Life Records imprint featuring some of Atlanta’s primary up-and-comers like Lil Baby, Gunna, and Wheezy alongside Thug and his talented sisters HiDoraah and Dolly. Thug also unexpectedly signed on to J. Cole’s Dreamville tour, which will certainly expose both artists’ fanbases to something different they may not usually check out. For Thug, the sky isn’t the limit at all — as his “Rocket Man” cover shows, he’s aiming much higher.