A tweaked Billy Corgan tweets his disdain for Courtney Love

Determined to rain on Courtney Love”s parade, her ex-boyfriend and sometime collaborator Billy Corgan spent much of Monday tweeting his disdain-to put it politely-for the singer, whose new album, “Nobody”s Daughter” comes out Tuesday. (Read our review here.)

Antiquiet connected the dots, but Corgan kept going after the website posted some of his “thoughts.” (Yes, he was nice enough to enumerate them). Corgan and Love wrote for “Nobody”s Daughter” together, but he told Rolling Stone that he didn”t give his permission for the songs to be on the album.

Here they are in the order (and way) he tweeted them:

Thought #1: my face is my face, my heart is my heart, my money is my money. Oh, and my songs are MY songs+If you can’t write your own songs?

Thought #2: if you can’t write your own songs maybe you should just be happy that you fooled someone into doing your work for you…

Or, thought #3:maybe you should go someone nice+live off your husband’s money, u know the money he made for writing all those great songs.

Thought #4: when you issue someone an apology on YOUR facebook page you might actually mean it and take responsibility for it. But…

Thought #5: the world is aware of your lack of responsibility, as seen in the gov’t taking away your parental right. Only you could abandon!

Only u could abandon such a beautiful, incredible child who is smarter than u, cooler than u, and better than u. Oops, did I say too much?

Thought #6: so have your moment, burn up in the sun that laughs at u as equally as it appears to celebrate u+sleep knowing u have no honor.

Ironically, many of Corgan”s other tweets over the last few days are about love and peace and God and compassion for addicts… Clearly, he”s feeling no such love for Ms. Love.

What do you think of Ms. Love’s comeback? Share your thoughts below.