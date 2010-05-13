ABC cancellation pile includes ‘FlashForward,’ ‘Scrubs’

On Thursday (May 13), ABC picked up three dramas and three comedies. But with pickups come cancellations, including several low-rated favorites.

After nine seasons, seven on NBC and two on ABC, “Scrubs” has been axed, according to EW.com . “Better Off Ted,” a second year comedy with one of the most dedicated (but tiny) fanbases in all of television, has also been shown the door.

The midseason comedy “Romantically Challenged” barely even had a chance, with ABC changing premieres dates and swapping episodes at a frantic rate, also isn’t expected back next year.

On the drama front, you don’t need us to tell you about “Eastwick” or “The Deep End” or “The Forgotten,” but “FlashForward” also will never reach a second season, despite an aggressive launch that began last May and briefly led to a highly rated debut.

None of these reported cancellations are even vaguely surprising, with only “Romantically Challenged” delivering an audience worthy of renewal (in a time slot feeding off of “Dancing with the Stars”)

However, it appears that ABC likes many of the stars of its departed shows.

Andrea Anders of “Better Off Ted” has one of the leads in “Mr. Sunshine,” opposite Matthew Perry, while the comedy “Happy Endings” features “Scrubs” veteran Eliza Coupe, “Forgotten” guest star Elisha Cuthbert and Zachary Knighton from “Flash Forward.”

ABC will announce its full schedule on Tuesday, May 18.