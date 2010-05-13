ABC cancellation pile includes ‘FlashForward,’ ‘Scrubs’

On Thursday (May 13), ABC picked up three dramas and three comedies. But with pickups come cancellations, including several low-rated favorites.
After nine seasons, seven on NBC and two on ABC, “Scrubs” has been axed, according to EW.com. “Better Off Ted,” a second year comedy with one of the most dedicated (but tiny) fanbases in all of television, has also been shown the door.
The midseason comedy “Romantically Challenged” barely even had a chance, with ABC changing premieres dates and swapping episodes at a frantic rate, also isn’t expected back next year.
On the drama front, you don’t need us to tell you about “Eastwick” or “The Deep End” or “The Forgotten,” but “FlashForward” also will never reach a second season, despite an aggressive launch that began last May and briefly led to a highly rated debut.
None of these reported cancellations are even vaguely surprising, with only “Romantically Challenged” delivering an audience worthy of renewal (in a time slot feeding off of “Dancing with the Stars”)
However, it appears that ABC likes many of the stars of its departed shows.
Andrea Anders of “Better Off Ted” has one of the leads in “Mr. Sunshine,” opposite Matthew Perry, while the comedy “Happy Endings” features “Scrubs” veteran Eliza Coupe, “Forgotten” guest star Elisha Cuthbert and Zachary Knighton from “Flash Forward.”
ABC will announce its full schedule on Tuesday, May 18.
No surprise at all about ‘FlashForward’. For some strange reason I’ve been watching it weekly (I’m in the International (Irish) market, but clearly it wasn’t doing good enough there overall to justify a renewal), and even though it’s near the end, I still have no clue as to who all the characters are.
Perhaps one of the biggest problems is that I still don’t care about any of them and that makes it really hard to invest too much thought/interest into the show. Sonya Walger was the one I was hoping for, but she has been horribly under-utilised and her latest sub-plot is just terrible.
Guess with this being cancelled, ‘V’ should be safe enough for at least a 13-ish episode season.
‘Scrubs’ isn’t a big loss, this year always felt like a bonus. ‘Better Off Ted’ is something I’ll have to hunt down (no channel with us shows it), as it always got pretty decent reviews.
Oh, just saw the article on the renewal of ‘V’.
FlashFoward was a great show! ABC should learn how to pick them, BTW V stinks!!!!!!!!!!!!
abc you suck but if i think about you dont …u righr u better cancel flashforward and put some more programs about under age sex and teenager mum,programs with sexual content and violence but then dont come u people cryin on tv news about the world we leave in after you sell what you sell to us…cause u made a point a very valid point a program that can challenge ur brain needs to be cancelled…very good ur mum should be so poud of you …..