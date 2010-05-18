ABC’s 2010-2011 fall primetime schedule is set

After a season that yielded a trio of comedy hits, but no new breakout drama hits (the returning “V” aside), ABC has announced a new schedule featuring 10 new shows.

Actually, that’s nine new shows if you include FOX transplant “Secret Millionaire,” which will be airing on Friday nights. Also new on ABC next year are “Better Together,” “Body of Proof,” “Detroit 1-8-7,” “Happy Endings,” “Mr. Sunshine,” “My Generation,” “No Ordinary Family,” “Off the Map” and “The Whole Truth.”

ABC also formally announced the renewals of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “The Bachelor,” “Brothers & Sisters,” “Dancing with the Stars,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” “Grey”s Anatomy,” “Private Practice,” “Supernanny,” “V” and “20/20,” which joined the previously renewed “Castle,” “Cougar Town,” “The Middle” and “Modern Family.”

“Our passion for great storytelling is at the core of everything we do,” states ABC Entertainment President Stephen McPherson. “Finding and supporting writers, directors, producers and actors who share that passion is critical to our success. Our shows are the product of these collaborations, and we are thrilled to add 10 new series to our schedule next year.”

Six of those new shows are ticketed for the fall.

The family-with-superpowers drama “No Ordinary Family,” featuring Michael Chiklis, will air at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, forming a “Dancing with the Stars” results sandwich with the faux documentary police procedural “Detroit 1-8-7” starring Michael Imperioli.

Wednesday will also feature two new shows. After “The Middle,” which shifts to 8 p.m., ABC will premiere the new ensemble comedy “Better Together,” featuring JoAnna Garcia, Jennifer Finnigan and Josh Cooke. “Modern Family” and “Cougar Town” will remain untouched. The leaves 10 p.m. for the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced legal drama “The Whole Truth,” featuring Rob Morrow and Eamonn Walker.

Another new faux documentary series, “My Generation,” will try to do what “FlashForward” and “The Deep End” couldn’t, by kick-starting ABC’s Thursday. Developed by Noah Hawley (“The Unusuals”), “My Generation” is an ensemble featuring Michael Stahl David, Kelli Garner, Jaime King and Mechad Brooks as part of a group of former high schoolers looking back over the 10 years since they graduated. “My Generation” will lead into “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Private Practice.”

After “Secret Millionaire” on Friday, ABC will try “Body of Proof” in the 9 p.m. hour. That procedural focuses on a neurosurgeon-turned-medical examiner prone to blurring the lines between medicine and policework. “Body of Proof” stars Dana Delany and Jerry Ryan, plus a deep ensemble.

That leaves plenty of new stuff (as well as the return of “V”) for midseason.

ABC is holding the Shonda Rhimes-created medical ensemble “Off the Map,” as well as the ensemble comedy “Happy Endings” (featuring Elisha Cuthbert and Zachary Knighton), the Matthew Perry vehicle “Mr. Sunshine” for a yet-to-be-determined date..

ABC”s fall primetime schedule is as follows (all times listed are Eastern); new shows in bold (and anything you’re not seeing below that was mentioned above is presumably midseason):

TIME SERIES



MONDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars”

10:00 p.m. “Castle”

TUESDAY:

8:00 p.m. “No Ordinary Family”

9:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars the Results Show”

10:00 p.m. “Detroit 1-8-7”

WEDNESDAY:

8:00 p.m. “The Middle”

8:30 p.m. “Better Together”

9:00 p.m. “Modern Family”

9:30 p.m. “Cougar Town”

10:00 p.m. “The Whole Truth”

THURSDAY:

8:00 p.m. “My Generation”

9:00 p.m. “Grey”s Anatomy”

10:00 p.m. “Private Practice”



FRIDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Secret Millionaire”

9:00 p.m. “Body of Proof”

10:00 p.m. “20/20”

SATURDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Saturday Night College Football”

SUNDAY:

7:00 p.m. “America”s Funniest Home Videos”

8:00 p.m. “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”

9:00 p.m. “Desperate Housewives”

10:00 p.m. “Brothers & Sisters”