An open letter to ‘Twilight’ fans about ‘Scott Pilgrim’

First, let me just say that’s a lovely shirt you’re wearing today.
I know we’ve had our differences, “Twilight” fans. I mean… there was that one time… and then there was that other time… I admit it.
But even when I’ve been most vocal in my dislike of the actual “Twilight” films, I’ve had enough respect for “Twilight” fans and the conversation with them to take those reviews seriously. I don’t dismiss the books or the fanbase… I just disagree.
Last year, when “Twilight” showed up at Comic-Con, I remember having a long talk with Devin Faraci at one point during the weekend about how much fun “Twilight” fans looked like they were having, and how nice it was to see. Some were young, enthusiastic, vocal, and wide open to the experience of the rest of the programming at the Con as well. Some were older, but not the typical Comic-Con crowd, newbies who seemed to dive in whole. It was impressive, and it was a reminder of just how fervent our first big pop culture loves can be. I was a “Twilight” fan when the first “Star Wars” came out. Rabid. Enthusiastic. Ready to expound on the matter at any opportunity. Passionate enough to argue with anyone who dared speak ill of my beloved. And it was my gateway drug to everything else I love today.
So far, “Twilight” hasn’t really been a gateway drug to other things. Not in any demonstrable way. But it should be, because there will come a point where “The Twilight Saga” will be over, and you’ll have seen all of the films and read all of the books so many times that you won’t even really register each new viewing or reading, and you’ll need something new.
Why wait?
Especially when “Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World” can use the help.
What do the two films have to do with each other?
More than you’d think, and if you’ll give me your attention for just a few moments, I think I can make a case for why you should at least try the movie. And I know you haven’t because if all of the fans who went to “Twilight” in the opening weekend went to see “Scott Pilgrim” in its opening weekend, then we wouldn’t need to have this talk.
First, there’s the most obvious thing the two films have in common: Anna Kendrick. As with the “Twilight” series, she’s relegated to a supporting role here, playing Scott Pilgrim’s little sister, and she brings the adorable. I like how she calls Scott “little brother” even though he’s older because it’s obvious that she’s much wiser. She does nice work in “Pilgrim,” although it’s not really her film, and since you’re used to seeing her show up, throw down some cute, and split, she should make all of you “Twilight” fans comfortable, given you something familiar to hold onto.
And you’ll need it, because “Pilgrim” is a very different animal than “Twilight” on the surface. The “Twilight” films all aim for a slow simmering thing, every emotion pent-up and amplified by the repression of it. “Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World” swings in the other direction, with the entire world serving as an expression of the inner life of the lead character, so there’s a hyper-kinetic quality to even a simple dialogue sequence.
At heart, though, once you acclimate tot he visual language of the film, I think you’ll find that “Scott Pilgrim” is exactly the sort of entertainment that you already love. It is, underneath all the bells and whistles, the story of a young man who is in love with a dream girl while dealing with his responsibility to the person who loves him. It’s about a love triangle in which there are two equally worthy and interesting people both competing for the love of the lead character, who is working through a sort of crisis of definition as it happens. You could easily make teams for this film, although here it’s a guy torn between two girls, so it would be Team Ramona and Teen Knives.
Ultimately, love stories have been told thousands upon thousands of times, and there’s nothing new about them. With “Twilight,” vampires and werewolves are used as a metaphor to deal with feelings of longing and fitting in and community and sexual mores, while in “Scott Pilgrim,” kung-fu and video games and rock music are the tools used to explore the responsibility we have to people we are in relationships with, and what we do when we break up with people and have to demonize them to rationalize the end of things. You’ve already demonstrated as a fanbase that you can make that metaphorical jump and see through the trappings to the real story being told underneath.
You’ve got a long haul until there’s a new “Twilight” movie, and it’s going to be a difficult one, since this is the book you’re least sure how they’ll adapt. You need to find something to distract yourselves, something that can offer you the same sort of rewards. Sure, Michael Cera isn’t Robert Pattinson. I get that many of you are fans because you think this cast member or that one is dreamy. Honestly, though, “Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World” is a crush machine. The young cast is so cute, so funny, and so game for anything that I would wager that no matter what your taste in guys or girls, someone in the cast is going to ring your bell. Guys, you’ve got Mary Elizabeth Winstead and the uber-cute Ellen Wong. You’ve got Aubrey Plaza and Anna Kendrick. You’ve got Brie Larson, for gosh sakes. And girls? Say you’re not into sweet guys with a wicked sense of humor, so Cera’s not your thing. The ladies sure do love Jason Schwartzman. And Brandon Routh. And Mark Webber. And Johnny Simmons. And Chris Evans. It’s one of those casts that seems to have been loaded like a shotgun, designed to hit as wide a target as possible.
Look, we’re heading into the second weekend for this movie, which is make or break. What are you planning to see this weekend? “Vampires Suck”? Don’t. That movie is awful, and the makers of the film don’t respect you. They’re not trying to make you happy. They just want your money. That’s a cynical, rancid fart joke dragged out to (barely) feature length by simply rehashing “Twilight” plot points and then adding a pratfall. It’s awful. It’s depressing. And it flat out hates your series.
“Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World” wants to make you smile. It wants to entertain you. It wants you to get lost in the love story and invest in Scott’s attempts to learn. It wants you to pick a team and get invested. In short, “Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World” is never going to replace your beloved “Twilight” series, but it may expand your experience as movie fans.
I believe in you. I’ve seen how passionate you can be. And I truly believe that your interest in “Pilgrim” would be rewarded with something that speaks to you.
Take a chance. Buy a ticket. Go in groups and give it a try.
And if I’m wrong? Well, you’ll always have “Breaking Dawn.”
“Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World” is in theaters everywhere. For now.
just want to say the two times i saw it last week, in largely empty theaters, the young girls who went to see it laughed the most and seemed the most engaged. such an amazing film. amazed it is being actively avoided by it’s target audience.
Dude, I’ve seen it twice already and I’m a huge twihard. I”ve done my part, and I saw it with three twihard girl friends the first time–on opening night! So, maybe you should be asking the nerd boys along with twihards to give it a chance. Why aren’t nerd comic boys supporting it more? And for further reference, you don’t have to talk down or cautiously to twihards like this – most of us are in on the “wink” factor of the movie franchise. Just some friendly advice! ;)
This is desperate.
How is it desperate? What does Drew have to gain from trying to expose an audience to something they might wholeheartedly love?
This is indeed desperate and sad!
If Edgar Wright wrote this it might be desperate. Drew loves movies and we wants to share movies he loves with other people. I’m guess 95% of Twihards have no interest in Scott Pilgrim and Drew’s trying to opening them up to new experiences. Why is that sad?
I cant wait to see this movie. Really cant wait. But its not released until late october for me. So I have a long wait ahead of me. That said, this is one of the most depressing desperate things I have ever read in many years on this twisted internet of ours. Twilight I have not read, watched, or ever will, but this motion captured blog alone has gone a long way to mock and demonise the fans of something they enjoy. It was fun to be the “jock” picking on the worthless little guy from time to time with a sly dig here, and a sly dig there, but now, its “help me rpatzinobi, your my only hope!” To be honest its a little sickening.
“The World” is never going to replace your beloved “Twilight” series, but it may expand your experience as movie fans”. WTF?!! Hey Drew, up your a$$ with this condescending article. No my interests as a Twihard would not belittle myself as to go see this juvenile movie. STOP TRYING TO COMPARE IT TO TWILIGHT – IT’S NOT!!! No where close. You clearly never understood Twilight nor have read the books because this statement is STUPID and IGNORANT.
I’m sorry for Anna that she’s associated with this project. I love her and I’m sure she’s excellent in it. But I will be supporting the films that are not quite as juvenile as this one.
Expand our experience in movies? WTF does that mean. So films like The Runaways, Welcome to the Rileys, Water for Elephants, Abduction, Remember Me Bel Ami, On the Road aren’t what? Real films?!!
Excuse me but you appear to be an idiot with a computer. Maybe you should expand your movie experience outside of the comic book genre Mr. Star Wars.
WE WILL NOT BE USED BY IDIOT FANBOYS LIKE YOU. If a Twilight fan went to go see this movie and enjoyed it, then so be it. That’s nice for them. But I would not belittle myself to sit in a theater to go and see this movie. Just because it’s made from a comic book doesn’t make it a great movie i.e. The Spirit. A very much hyped ComicCon film which did nothing at the box office.
No, I’ll go and see the movies on my list. I highly recommend that you check them out as well. Expand your movie going experience outside of a comic book movie.
Yeah, but can this nearly 30 year old man (me) enjoy it? Or will I be super-aware of my impending death? As I’m getting older.
31, favorite movie of the year
33 and I adored the movie. It’s outright fun and engaging, something many movies tend to forget about.
44 and I dug every over the top frame of it!
I’m 35, and NOT a big video game player, anime fan, or indie-rock lover, but Scott Pilgrim is easily one of the most entertaining films of the year.
If I were a Twilight fan, I’d find this patronizing. Luckily I’m not and I find most Twilight fans deserving of this kind of hand holding. Hey Twilight fans, watch anything else, chances are it’s better.
I believe you and that comes across in the article. It just sounds like you’re talking to a little girl, which I suppose in most cases you are.
@Zeke I’m agreeing with you on this. I’m a Twilight fan, and I’m feeling incredibling patronized.
I mean, I do have a life outside of Twilight, and NO that does not involve movies like Scott Pilgrim. Not ‘dissing’ Kendrick though- Up in the Air was a good flick.
@Zeke This is incredibly patronizing and I am sorry to burst your bubble, a large percentage of Twilight fans are not “little girls”. The shout out for Twilight fans to see this film is misdirected. Based on my experience, the audiences seeing this film (which I loved), are composed of many Twilight fans. If your trying to identify a new audience to target, you might want to appeal to the audience this wonderful little film was supposed to draw (comic book fans/fanboys). The Twihards already get it and many have embraced it.
@iamatwihard
ugh, Up In The Air was incredibly mediocre…I can’t imagine anyone loving that movie other than “they are supposed to”. Anna Kendrick is 100 times better in this movie than she was in UITA
@ATwilightFan I’m not Drew. I could care less what audience sees anything. But I’m happy we agree that this article is patronizing, since it is. Difference being I imagine the majority of Twilight fans deserve the tone. The ones I’m aware of are incurious and rabid. Are you the minority or the majority?
@Drew
The reception this article gets will prove why you should have never written it. And I’m speaking as someone who is normally a fan of your articles/reviews/etc.
The franchises have quite a bit in common, and I viewed Scott Pilgrim as, in many ways, the young-male equivalent of the Twilight series. I didn’t like the three leads in either respective franchises, but I found the supporting characters to be colorful and fun, so it made up for it. Ironically, I bent over backward to be fair to the Twilight series, while I was a bit harsh on Scott Pilgrim, as the latter was aimed at me so I took its flaws more personally. Anyway, the two films have more in common than one might think…
Drew I get it man, Edgar Wright is a cool dude. The movie is just flawed. It’s a movie full of references and things I like being almost 30, but when all the promotion seems to be for tweens who have no nostalgia for 8 bit games that is a problem. it’s a small film but with a very vocal hipster hype that blew up expectations for the movie. I think Vern’s review pretty much sums it up [tinyurl.com]
I really don’t get the “hipster’ claims. The characters we root for in the film are losers. The hipsters get their asses kicked.
After doubling back on Vern’s review of Kick-Ass, and now reading his Scott Pilgrim review, I feel validated. Someone finally vocalized, in a way far better than I could have, internet geek-hype overload and its not-so-pretty side. I reserve any kind of judgement on Scott Pilgrim until I actually see it, but I’m not expecting the masterwork certain websites would have me believe it is.
Vern’s review was funny and I agreed with parts of it, but I’d like to say that I loved this movie. The reason I wanted to jump in on this conversation is because I have no vested interest in “Scott Pilgrim.” I never read the comics, I don’t know Edgar Wright, and honestly haven’t played video games since I was a kid. But I loved its visual style. It reminded me in some ways of the early episodes of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” in how “real life stuff” is amplified into OTT fantasy. Just with video games and superheroics instead of monsters and the supernatural. Just my two cents.
I actually think that the overall tone is too pleading, and simultaneously patronizing to twi-hards. SP vs. TW suffers from bad marketing and unrealistic expectations. Everyone I know who’s seen it, LOVES it, but it is a smallish teen flick or biggish geek non-superhero flick. I am a person who generally mocks Twi-anything. What I’m getting from this, is almost an, I-hate-having-to-beg-these-people-but-maybe-they’ll-save-SP’s box office tone. Maybe I’m wrong, but I think you’d have been better off leaving out the Twi-references, and appealing to what about SP they’d like, period. I’d love to see people who are capable of such fervent fandom, become interested in a variety of things. Unfortunately, I’ve seen little evidence that this will happen. Infamously, the fandom wars between HP and Twilight, along with the deeply absurd, “Wolfman,” incident, lead me to believe that the obsession with sparklepires isn’t a gateway drug. And y’know what – I really hope I’m wrong about that. I hope the twilight fandom grows up and gets into horror, sci-fi, fantasy, comics, gaming and all that is geek.
i agree! take it from a die hard, Twi hard… Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is amazing. it is fast paced and will keep you on your toes, but at the heart of it it’s a super cute love story. don’t just see it beacause Anna is in it, see it because Anna is fantastic in it. and also DO NOT, i repeat DO NOT opt for Vampires Suck over Scott Pilgrim! you will be disappointed and disgusted.
Sadly, the Twi-hards are too busy finger-banging in a cool, dark theater watching Eclipse in the dollar theater while their moms are pawing at their graying beavers in a showing of “Eat, Pray, Love.”
I smell desperation.
Desperate? That would imply personal involvement… so, not really. What’s at stake is the room for originality in the movie biz. I think the first week’s box office of ‘Scott Pilgrim’ has been a reminder that a lot of people will pay to see a film just because it has Stallone or Julia Roberts in it. Some of us like to think that how well a film works in total is important. I certainly wouldn’t see a movie just because Michael Cera was (or wasn’t) in it.
I disagree that Drew has nothing to gain here. There have been a series of heavily hyped geek films and comic-con darlings that have been big time bombs to the point where internet geek media may become even more marginalized. Studios and maybe even actors and directors will see them as irrelevant to the success of their films and stop sucking up to them. Could mean less access and interviews, maybe less free stuff and give-aways, it could also translate into less advertising dollars going into sites like this. Not saying this has anything to do with Drew’s motivation for this article, just that there are stakes for his chosen profession.
I can agree that when films with this much panache don’t get seen, a lot of people lose. But Internet-based media will continue to grow and the chaff will get shaken out. Like that reviewer at the Boston Phoenix who complained that too many people were laughing at his screening — those who put that kind of stuff online get eaten alive.
On the other hand, some of the early one-star IMDB reviews were posted by people who clearly hadn’t seen it, as far as I can tell. I have to wonder just how many people pick up on this faked negative buzz. Competitors who call up the dark arts of anonymous dissing online are playing with fire, and reduce the chance of having their own breakout hits.
Why not just see the expendables again. Clearly we should be supporting that so Sly can do a superior sequel. Besides, indie or not Im getting tired of comic book movies.
I wouldn’t call it half-assed trash, Drew, but I would say that it’s a product of it’s time (when movies are rushed through production to hit a release date set by the studio after greenlighting a concept – not a script). Instead of being way over the top like a big budget “A” production from the 1980’s, it’s settling for being as good as a “B” production from the early 90’s. It’s not good enough to buy on Blu-Ray, but I’m not sorry I saw it. It wasn’t terrible.
I really wish I could believe that the majority of Twilight lovers come here, but I somehow doubt it. However, I did see Scott Pilgrim this week and liked it…a few days later, I think that I REALLY liked it. I wish more people would give it a chance. It’s different, it’s outside most peoples’ comfort zones, but that’s ok! My wife refused to see it….and when she asked what it was like, I didn’t know how to describe it. then it hit me, the entire movie is like the first 15 minutes of Moulin Rouge….just bat**** crazy. and I love it!
Didn’t look at the comments before posting….looks like this could be a popular post! I hope.
oh, and to the other dude who is 30….I am also 30, I feel the movie is totally aimed at people our age (give or take 15 years!)
They like this
Wow, so after telling us how awful the last two Twilight movies were, you’re begging US for help? After refusing to see the fanbase as anything other than vapid teenage girls who don’t know about “real” love? Pathetic.
yeah….i’m pretty sure Drew never did that
This Twihard has not only seen Anna Kendrick on Broadway but also in Up in the Air and loved her performances.
Honestly, I’ll wait for Scott Pilgrim on DVD. I really don’t want to sit through two hours of what looks like a modern version of the old, campy Batman series. POW ZAP etc.
Maybe others are into the graphic novel to screen look, but for me the trailers actually turned me off to the project. All I could pictures was a theater full of middle school boys watching in rapture, not my idea of fun. It’s just not really anything I’m into. It may be pioneering in it’s genre, but to me it looks like tween MySpace page on crack.
I’ll see Inception, SALT, hell, I’d even see the widely panned Eat, Pray, Love before this.
I was honestly planning to see Scott Pilgrim until I read this article that reeks of desperation. This is pathetic. I wonder who let you publish this.
Yeah, don’t go see a really good movie because you disagreed with someone’s opinion. That’ll show him.
You don’t draw audiences by pleading with them to see a particular movie. There are four rules to having a successful movie. #1 the movie has to be good. #2 the movie must be correctly marketed to the audience. #3. Why spend $19 dollars (I’m in Australia) on a movie when you can wait 2 months for it to be on DVD? The movie business is a $$ business. If they had cheaper tickets they’d sell more. #4. The movie can be rubbish but #2 & #3 still apply.
Seeing as Drew has no financial stake in Scott Pilgrim I really donâ€™t understand all these claims of desperation. I like the idea of trying to convince a group of people who may not have seen this movie that itâ€™s worth trying new things. Unfortunately I think Drewâ€™s talking to the wrong group of people. Twilight fans arenâ€™t really into movies. If they were Remember Me would have done better at the box office. They like their vampire story and thatâ€™s fine but the majority of them arenâ€™t going to become film geeks.
I am a HUGE “Twilight” fan… and believe me, I am pissed “Remember Me” didn’t do as well. I went to a free screening of that, and still went and paid to go see it opening weekend. It was an amazing movie.
At approximately $60 million, Remember Me’s final box office was three times its production budget. Those aren’t Twilight numbers but it’s very good for an independent film.
@ Drew
I am a “Twilight” fan, and I am almost 30 years old. But, I would like to say, I went to a free screening of Scott Pilgrim back in April. I loved it so much, that I paid for a ticket on opening night and went to go see it again. In fact, I found out that I have now seen two different endings to Scott Pilgrim. The one released in theaters was much better. :-)
But, I do find the article to be a little bit on the begging side. But, I do understand the point of view. I was damn near shocked to find out “Scott Pilgrim” only came in 5th on opening weekend. I was so dissapointed. But, I also had to remember, when Comic-Con was here, they showed it for free 3 times…
I’m repeating alot of what a lot of the post-release analysis pieces have covered. The comics had the nuance and handled Scott’s maturation deftly. The film is more condensed and couldn’t do that. So it relies more on the fights and gamer references for its charms.
That’d be fine except the game references are for people who were weaned on the famicom 8-bit era (maybe 16-bit snes) and those people are almost 30 and pretty much moved past slackerdom or otherwise are complete miserable disasters (sorry). Neither wants to spend time with a Scott Pilgrim type with his delusions about his precious little life and his enthusiasm over his stupid band (also something that clashes with geekdom; geeks don’t have bands and if they do they don’t get gigs except Landry on Friday Night Lights). There’s very little retro gaming, it’s not like films, tweens don’t go back to Pac-man after Halo. So those people don’t have that nostalgia that the movie goes for. If the movie was made in 2004 at the start of the comic run then it’d land in the zeitgeist better.
As it is, the movie is just off; the older set don’t want to revisit that time in their lives or just downright think Scott Pilgrim is a total douche and the gaming/fighting action stuff is too steeped in nostalgia for the kids who didn’t line up with quarters for street fighter ii at the arcades.
The books found the balance, the movie less so but the biggest problem is the marketing and trailers definitively screwed up the balance and made the film a hard sell. It’s like marketing a teen girl novel by referencing Springsteen’s Born To Run (I’m thinking the Manga translated title Tramps Like Us).
Ha ha ha ha!
“Geeks don’t have bands…”
Seriously? Do you even live on this planet?
But do they get gigs? Serious ones not karaoke night? Would it help if I said nerds if you feel there’s a delineation there? I don’t see people in WoW guilds band practice; eating cheetos, maybe.
Ok, set aside your fan boy feeling before you answer that question.
It legitimately and sincerely bums me out that enthusiasm for a film is now regarded as “desperate” and “pathetic.” How joyless we as a people have become.
Best comment so far.
Tough thing about Pilgrim is that while I’m certain it will enjoy a long life on home video it is a in-cinema experience visually that will not be replicated. People passing it up in theatres will have lost a lot of what makes the movie special in my mind.
I didn’t get offended by the article but maybe it’s because I don’t get offended very easily, it’s too much work to be honest. As a huge Twilight fan I have, of course, respectfully disagreed with Drew in the past. I have to give him credit for this article, though. I plan on seeing Scott Pilgrim this weekend and am looking forward to it. On a side note, I really find it hilarious (or maybe sad) that people so inaccurately judge Twilight fans. Isn’t it painfully obvious by now that it’s not just teenage girls? I’m a teacher and one of many who love the books and movies. Many (I didn’t say “all” so don’t get out your pitchforks) of us became fans the same way we became Harry Potter fans, our students loved them. I am a Star Wars fanatic, think The Lord of the Rings trilogy is the best of all time and believe the Matrix movies are sacred. I like what I like and don’t expect to be judged for it the same way I wouldn’t judge another for liking something I didn’t particularly care for.
I was actually referring to others in the comments section. I was paying you a compliment but I see that it might have been misinterpreted as a jab at you now that I re-read my comment.
Scott Pilgrim has been on my list of must-watch movies even before Eclipse was released. Honestly, I think it’s going to be a great film and good fun, I don’t think you should worry. :)
wow, it looks like scott pilgrim will do 4.6 million dollars this weekend so it looks like your twihard buddies stayed home Drew. Looks like you will have to OCD over another movie. Also you claim that you dont give a damn about box office and yet your the one devoting an entire article to pleading with people to inflate the box office of a movie you love. Sounds a little hypocritical to me.
Um Drew, arent you the one writing an article apologizing for the way you have treated twihard and the love of their movies. I dont think you realize that you can be very negative towards the fans and their films yourself.
People are just reacting to hitfix and aicn shoving scott pilgrim down our throat while insinuating that if we dont “get it” we have learning disabilites or something. Or that if we prefer something like the expendables then we are just plain retarded. I find that arrogance offensive.
wow
banned
Uh, don’t use us Twilight fans so we can make money for the failed fanboy movie everyone was hyping to be the next best thing since Superman. Get the fanboy haters of Twilight to do your bidding.
This was the most kiss azz suck up article since placing the Harry Potter Deathly Hallows trailer before Eclipse that I’ve ever seen.
The one thing that you did get right or maybe have finally noticed is that the fanbase is loyal to all of the stars of Twilight and are supportive of their projects. Anna K is in it but not much. But there is fan base support for her. I just like your nerve trying to make money off of Twilight fans (as if that’s unusual). Maybe you invested in this movie.
Whatever the case, you’re not going to use us to get the box office going for this movie. Call on your Star Wars fans (which I’m one) to see this movie. Us Twihard will watch what we want and not because some fanboy hater has an epiphany.
I still think twilight is better then anything in the world besides my boyfriend
scott pilgrim was a deeply, deeply bad movie.
deeply. don’t get me wrong, i tried to like it. i loved the comic, love edgar wright, played video games in the eighties, get refrences to akira and all the other stuff, but this movie was ass. and i like speed racer for gods sake. i hated it so much i dont even know where to start. the performances where almost all wretched. michael cera was a little better than usual, but that puts him at like a negative two instead of a negative six, mary elizabeth winstead, keiran culkin, kim pine, and the girl from funny people who played julie powers all delivered their dialog like they were too cool to, you know, act. that girl that was knives spent the whole movie playing two notes, and they were annoying and totally out of sink with everyone else in the movie. this may have been what they were going for, but if so, then they successfully created characters that i hated/didn’t give a shit about. jason schwartzmen and captain america had there moments, but that’s about it in the acting department. oh, and routh was okay too. the rest of the characters don’t even rate mentioning.
in adapting the comic wright abandoned so many plot points, that he sucked all the interesting dimensions out of scott and ramona’s relationship, as a result i was left with two people i didn’t like who were in a relationship that i didn’t care about so i didn’t mind that it was in danger. i couldn’t figure out what they saw in each other anyway. she was a facile bitch and he was a loser hipster. we don’t see scott grow up, get a job, move out, and take care of himself like we do in the book, so he doesn’t really grow. and ramona only exists as a thing for scott to desire. her character beats are telegraphed by her hair. HER HAIR! she doesn’t seem to have any identity outside of that.
why should i care about either of these two solipsistic little shits?
so we have a movie about boring people, performed in unappealing ways. hooray.
and the fights. the fights! i think my wife said it best when she said: “how many times do we need to see two people running at each other?” for a visually daring movie, it sure was repetitive.
and what was with the words on the screen? in the comic they were used to poke fun at comic lettering. what are they poking fun at in the movie? they serve no purpose. they aren’t funny, they aren’t cute. they’re stupid. stupid stupid stupid.
just like the rest of this worthless shallow piece of shit movie. don’t believe the hype. stay away.
anyone that pays to see vampires suck should be forced into a hospital
Fun Fact, Drew: i’m a twihard. I don’t say that outloud in public, trust me. lol But I dabble with other twihards online. And you know where there’s more of a twilight connection between scotty pilgrim and it doesn’t involve anna kendrick at all? It’s Michael Cera. I have no clue why this is, But a LARGE portion of twihards I socialize online with at several communities are huge Arrested Development fans. Did you know there’s some HOT twilight/AD crossover fanfiction out there, more clever than your average screenplay? Picture Robert Pattinson zipping Bella Stewart home from Port Angeles all brooding–on Gobs’ sequeway. lol So, yeah, the connection is more george michael than anna kendrick if you ask me. And oh–there’s been several “I heart Scott Pilgrim” threads on my twihard communities as of late, so maybe realize twihards aren’t a bunch of pop culturally challenged tweens and twimoms.
It would seem that in some cases, a fan is a fan is a fan. People will react similarly regardless of their chosen passion. I myself really liked the movie. A lot. I have been trying to get other people to see it too. But only because I think it deserves to be seen, and Universal taking the risk that they did needs to be rewarded. They laid off and let a director do his thing, and it wound up in a movie that, whatever else can be said, is original in its look and feel. I think anyone who loves film should really try to reward that with their attendance. Drew did an amazing job of being upfront about his dislike for the Twilight movies, but his affection for the fans. Pardon him for trying to get a crowd of people to experience something he found very worthwhile. Imagine if every person out there who had Twilight recommended to them in this same way had reacted like this, with a friend saying “Hey you liked this, so you should try this”. Do you think the Twihards here assembled, spitting their venom reacted the same way? People who found this condescending or patronizing have a victim complex, waiting to be offended by anything less than a glowing mention of their beloved franchise. I also don’t see this as desperate. I think we will see desperation in a few years when these sorts of gambles have consistently paid off critically but not financially, and the studios cease making risky movies altogether. When the art form Drew truly loves begins to whither even more than it already has, then I think we will see some desperation. So go see Scott Pilgrim. Or don’t. As with anything else in this world, the choice is yours.