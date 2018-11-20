Warner Bros. Pictures

DC Comics and Warner Bros. Pictures’s Aquaman is almost here and, amazingly, it looks really good. According to Deadline, it’s also doing pretty well when it comes to advance ticket sales, as Fandango revealed that the Jason Momoa superhero vehicle is already outpacing Venom and Mission Impossible — Fallout when it comes to first-day ticket sales. That in itself is pretty amazing, as both of those films posted some seriously impressive opening weekends at the box office.

Neither Deadline nor Fandango had exact numbers to offer, but simply stating that Aquaman is beating Venom and Fallout at advance ticket sales for its first day in theaters is something to note. This is especially true considering that, in addition to Fandango, Aquaman is also pre-selling tickets via Atom Tickets, which is specifically catering its services to Amazon for an exclusive early screening for Prime members. As Deadline notes, Aquaman is now Atom’s “top advance ticket seller ever in its first 24 hours.” The previous movie to hold this title? Avengers: Infinity War.

As silly as this all may seem for a movie about a comic book superhero who can talk to fish, the final trailer for the James Wan-directed film is selling it really well. I should know, because I just bought my ticket.

(Via Deadline)