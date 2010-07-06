Are the Beatles next? Apple Records enters the digital age with James Taylor, Badfinger

You still can”t get the Beatles catalog on iTunes, but maybe this is a step in the right direction. Apple Records, rights holder of all things Beatles, is remastering and reissuing 15 albums non-Fab Four albums released on the label. Additionally, for the first time, the albums will be available digitally, marking the first Apple releases to be offered via download.

Among the titles, all out Oct. 26, are classic albums from James Taylor, Badfinger, Mary Hopkin and Billy Preston, some of which record collectors have been paying as much as $75 for recently.

The Beatles began signing artists to the label in 1968 as Apple”s way to reward them for their success. Often the Beatles participated on the albums: for example, Paul McCartney and George Harrison perform on Taylor”s breakthrough hit “Carolina in my Mind.” McCartney produced Hopkin”s monster hit, ‘Those Were the Days,” and wrote and produced Badfinger”s “Come and Get It.” Harrison produced Preston”s label debut, ‘That”s The Way God Planned It.” John Lennon brought in The Modern Jazz Quartet, while Ringo Starr (Happy birthday, Ringo!! Btw) recruited modern classical composer John Tavener.