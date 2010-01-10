Box Office: ‘Avatar’ wins its fourth straight weekend with another $48.5 million

“Avatar” has just accomplished a very rare four-peat on top of the weekend box office with another $48.5 million in the bank. The James Cameron epic easily outpaced this frame’s competition and the only real challenger next week is “Book of Eli” with Denzel Washington which is tracking strongly.
“Avatar” has a new domestic cume of $429 million and has made an astounding $1.34 billion globally according to studio estimates. The big question is whether it can topple “Titanic’s” domestic high mark of $600 million set a decade ago. At this point, it’s looking more and more likely.
The second slot went to “Sherlock Holmes” with another $16.6 million. Currently at $165.2 million, the question on Robert Downey, Jr. latest franchise is when does Warner Bros. announce a sequel?
Third found the happy-go-lucky CG animated “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakuel” with $16.3 million over the 3-day and a new running total of $178.2 million. And yes, we’re betting you can expect a third “Chipmunks” very soon.
“Daybreakers” debuted in fourth with a good, but not great $15 million. Expect this vampire flick to fade fast.
Among other newcomers, the Amy Adams romantic comedy “Leap Year” made it into the sixth slot with $9.2 million. The critically maligned romantic comedy is no doubt one release Universal Pictures would like to quickly forget about.
“Youth in Revolt,” the weekend’s last newcomer, found $7 million off just 1,873 theater for seventh. The gross was within expectations based on industry tracking, but here’s hoping the very funny flick can find an audience before landing on DVD and cable.
Complete weekend results are released on Monday.
When was the last time a film completed a five-peat?
And, which Titanic record is more likely to be broken? The domestic one or the international one? Or both?
I don’t understand how people think Avatar will make another $170 million… much less the $104 Million stateside to beat the dark knight. Even if you take 75% of this weekends gross and follow it (i.e.36m + 24m +16m + 12m +9m + 6.75m +5m… etc.) down until nothing it just beats the dark knight and really nowhere close to Titanic. I know my math is considering the weekdays, but the holiday season is over and i feel i am being extremely generous with 75%. Just something to ponder
One thing you are overlooking is the fact that this movie has still got 11 more weekends to go in IMAX 3D theaters, it, till March 5’s Alice in Wonderland.
Also, a movie like The Book of Eli might be tracking strongly, make a dent in its opening weekend… but the crapness will bring it down slowly… whereas Avatar’s reviews have been fine, to say the least, and the WOW factor is driving many people back for repeat viewings, that too in 3D and even IMAX 3D.
Despite all that, yeah, the Titanic record is a bit of a longshot, but The Dark Knight is gonna go down, and that for sure.
for GingerBreadMan:
– the week has 7 days
– 76 mil. this week
– calculate…
Okay. All figures are from Boxofficemojo.com From Monday the 4th to Sunday the 10th it grossed approx. 77m. Starting from the average drop off of last Monday and following through from this Monday (11th) to next Sunday (17th) it would be as follows: Mon down 58.3% = 3.4m, Tues down 59.9 = 2.9m, Wed down 62.6% = 2.6m, Thur down 58.6% = 2.5m, Fri down 47.5% = 6.9m, Sat down 17.7m = 17.9m, and Sun down 19.5% = 11.2m. Add those up which equals 47.4m for next week. so next week will add up to this past weekends total BO of 48m. So if you assume that, then it will make 48m more than I had anticipated, which still would not surpass Titanic. Besides, if The Book of Eli is tracking strong (it looks like crap, but who knows), then those minimal 18% drops Avatar is getting wont happen. Again, I have no idea, just making guesses based on math. I put it at 75% the total weekend because I figured that was a realistic measurement based partially on the law of marginal returns.
Avatar will do just fine, it’ll have the number two spot domestically easy. The Dark Knight took almost 7 months to reach where it climbed to, that was with it being re-introduced into the theaters too…so…in all fairness it will do just fine…and given Avatar’s slow decend in box office drop numbers, it is a sure sign of the second spot domestic.
Regardless Avatar’s numbers are astronomical worldwide, even titanic’s worldwide total was great yes, but it had an unprecdented success in the domestic intake being at around 44% which is higher than most. Dark Knight also had that sort of haul.
I’ll admit to going to see this a few extra times, almost because I want to see Twilight sink. After a decade in #1, I’d like to see something a little less schmaltzy take over.
You mean Titanic, don’t you?
Was this movie based on a comic book?
It sure seems like one.
for GingerBreadMan:Oops!
the figures of 11-17 don’t obey the laws and don’t confirm the math…
any doubts that it will surpass Titanic?