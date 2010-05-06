Brad Paisley, Lady Antebellum and Dierks Bentley set for Nashville flood telethon

05.07.10 8 years ago

Brad Paisley, Lady Antebellum, Dierks Bentley and Rodney Atkins and among the artists who will take part in a two-hour live national telethon to help flood victim in middle Tennessee.

The benefit will air commercial free on Great American Country (GAC) from the historic Ryman Auditorium on May 16 from 8-10 p.m. Money raised will go to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.
More acts will be added.

A month later, Nashville native Ke$ha will hold a benefit concert at the Limelight in Nashville with proceeds going to human and animal relief efforts. Tickets are $30 or pay $100 and get to meet Ke$ha.

Vince Gill, who serves as a one-man goodwill ambassador for Nashville, hosted a telethon on local TV station WSMV that raised more than $1 million, aided greatly by $500,000 donated by Taylor Swift.

Around The Web

TAGSBRAD PAISLEYcommunity foundation of middle tennesseeDierks Bentleygacgreat american countryKESHALady AntebellumRodney Atkins

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP