Brad Paisley, Lady Antebellum and Dierks Bentley set for Nashville flood telethon

Brad Paisley, Lady Antebellum, Dierks Bentley and Rodney Atkins and among the artists who will take part in a two-hour live national telethon to help flood victim in middle Tennessee.

The benefit will air commercial free on Great American Country (GAC) from the historic Ryman Auditorium on May 16 from 8-10 p.m. Money raised will go to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

More acts will be added.

A month later, Nashville native Ke$ha will hold a benefit concert at the Limelight in Nashville with proceeds going to human and animal relief efforts. Tickets are $30 or pay $100 and get to meet Ke$ha.

Vince Gill, who serves as a one-man goodwill ambassador for Nashville, hosted a telethon on local TV station WSMV that raised more than $1 million, aided greatly by $500,000 donated by Taylor Swift.