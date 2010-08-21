Bryan Singer reveals ‘X-Men First Class’ details: some big surprises, some big gambles

Holy cow, some days it pays to pick up the phone at Harry Knowles’ house.
Original “X-Men” Director and “X-Men: First Class” producer Bryan Singer and Harry have a relationship that goes waaaaaaaaay back to the start of both the site and Bryan’s career as a filmmaker. And it’s as simple as Harry feels a great affection for Bryan’s work, start to finish, and Bryan seems to like talking to Harry.
And when they talk, it usually results in Bryan spilling the beans in a major way, and that’s what happened again. Harry just wrote it up, and it is a vintage Ain’t It Cool special. Harry lays out a lot of the film’s big ideas, pretty much exactly as Bryan voiced them to him. It’s not a critical piece… it’s pure pitch, and as a pitch, it’s a pretty radical shift for the series.
I’m a fairly on-the-record fan of Matthew Vaughn as a director, and I know he was disappointed on a creative and a personal level when “X-Men 3” didn’t happen. So far, it appears he’s been able to bring his entire creative team with him to the project, and that’s very good news. I’ve long considered his partnership with screenwriter Jane Goldman to be one of the “secrets” of why Matthew Vaughn’s done so well with his three films so far. And the same is true of his producer Tarquin Pack. And the same is true of his cinematographer, his sound guy, his costume and make-up people… Matthew’s from that British tradition of the rep company, the people you keep employed and fed and working and prosperous, and who work their asses off for you in return. He gets better and better as a director because they work together better and better as a team each time. I’m really pleased to see they’re shooting this in London and not in Vancouver or in Los Angeles, and not because I have an issue with those cities… it’s just that a London shoot would indicate that this is Matthew’s movie.
So what movie is it, exactly? Well, according to Harry, it’s set in the ’60s, in the era of the initials… MLK and JFK and RFK and Malcolm X… and James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender are playing young Xavier and young Erik, the men who will become Professor X and Magneto. They’re not there… not yet… but they’re getting radicalized. The times, they are a-changin’, evidently.
We’ll see Xavier walking. We’ll see what puts him in a wheelchair. And we’ll meet the Hellfire Club, the film’s villains, which is a pretty big move. That’s where Kevin Bacon comes in as Sebastian Shaw. Which opens up a ton of supporting cast on both sides of the equation.
This isn’t the Singer franchise. It’s not a reboot, either. It sounds like they’re reserving the right to make their minds up later. And I know that sort of thing freaks out fans, but honestly… I don’t see an issue with it. And I sort of mean that as a pun. My relationship to comics was always a flirtation, with occasional bouts of heavy consumption. I’d get hooked on a storyline after sampling different books on and off based on cover art or someone’s recommendation, and I’d buy a book for a year or two years, and then drop it. Other books, I’d just buy annuals. Special occasions. I liked oversized comics. Giant ones. And one of the reasons I never got manic about many books (with one major exception I’ll mention in a moment) was because of the way Marvel would introduce alternative titles. Like you had three or four Spider-Man series, and a couple of Fantastic Four series and the Avengers and the Defenders and Iron Man and Thor and Marvel Team-Up and What If? and continuity across all of that was… well, what’s the polite way to put this? Totally f’ing nonexistent.
Comic characters are archetypes. Heightened so you can project meaning and personality onto them. They can be rewritten and reordered and reintroduced and retconned and reimagined and recast and reworked and still come up fresh if you capture something honest with them. They don’t have to match what came before as long as there’s something interesting done with them.
This is not based on the comic that’s been published as “X-Men: First Class.” Instead, this is a Bond-era movie, with Bond-era technology, and with mutants struggling to find their place in America for the very first time. Here are some of the points Harry confirms in his piece:
* * Alex “Havoc” Summers, the brother of Cyclops, will be played by Lucas Till.
* * January Jones is Emma Frost and Kevin Bacon is Sebastian Shaw, and they’re definitely ’60s swingers in this version.
* * Nicholas Hoult is available to play Hank “The Beast” McCoy because of a delay in production on ‘Fury Road.”
* * This will be a sprawling international adventure movie.
* * Costumes. Vintage comic book style costumes.
* * And we will see those costumes. Soon. Within a month or so.
All in all, it’s a provocative framework, but we still don’t really know what the movie is. There are some big choices here, and Singer’s obviously onboard and excited and enthusiastic.
The question now, one Vaughn has faced a few times already in his short time as a director, is what will the fans think of what he does to the material?
We’ll know soon. “X-Men: First Class” starts production August 31, and hits theaters Friday, June 3, 2011.
Can’t get enough of Motion/Captured? Don’t miss a post with daily HitFix Blog Alerts. Sign up now.
Don’t miss out. Add Motion/Captured to your iGoogle, My Yahoo or My MSN experience by clicking here.
Not part of the HitFix Nation yet? Take 90 seconds and sign up today.
Become a fan of HitFix on Facebook.
You can e-mail me at drew@hitfix.com or follow me on Twitter, where I’m DrewAtHitFix.
Drew…what was the one major exemption you’ll “mention in a moment”?
What about the part where Singer revealed Cyclops and Jean Grey aren’t going to be in this movie?
That’s a fairly short time between the beginning of production and the release date, especially if they’re trying to make a period movie with a large sense of scope. Here’s hoping they pull it off.
Jane Goldman didn’t have anything to do with Layer Cake though, right? Or was she uncredited?
I don’t understand the fan outcry over Cyclops and Marvel Girl not being in the movie. This is a prequel. It’s the story of Young Xavier and Young Magneto. And it’s set against the days when Xavier was first reaching out to other Mutants. It doesn’t fit the comic history, but it fits the movie history fine, where Beast was noticeably older than Jean and Scott, who were in turn noticeably older than Warren and Bobby.
And it’s not like the comics haven’t done stuff like this before. Darwin, one of the characters in the film, was from a “secret era” of the X-Men that was retroactively revealed decades later. The idea of Xavier first experimenting with teaching other Mutants about their powers in the 60’s is a great idea, and if they can make a comic book movie that feels grounded in a particular time and place and feels like it has relevance to the real world in some way? Heck, that’s all the better.
I still can’t believe the timeline of this movie! They haven’t started shooting yet and it comes out in June? I hope it doesn’t end up getting rushed.
It’s an insult to comic fans. Another example of Singer/Fox doing what they like and messing with continuity.
One of the best things about The Incredibles was the way they made the Bond in the sixties combine with the superhero concept. I have high hopes that Vaughn and his crew, and with Singer, can make something amazingly cool with that same combination. If Fox keeps their dirty interference to an absolute minimum. I see a lot of Xfanatics are crying to high heaven. I can understand their fear after all the stupid decisions made in the making of specially the last two Xfilms, but I don’t get all the complaints about having too many mutants or not the right mutants. Haven’t the story and team-members of the Xmen been changed around countless times in the comics anyway? And weren’t there a Xteam previous to the one with Cyclops and Jean Grey? I think with the talent involved this thing is going to be amazing, and I hope the same team continues to make more than one film.
X-men in the 1960s is cool.
Fantastic Four in the 1960s is VERY cool.
I hope Fox follows the “period setting” in the long-threatened Fantastic Four reboot.
Any long time comics fan/reader turning their nose up at the news coming out of this production is the very essence of what’s wrong with fandom. A silver age X-Men movie made by people that have already demonstrated their affinity for the source? Seriously The Simpsons Comic Book guy is less a parody than an outright tragic portrait at this point.
The only thing that concerns me is the timeline, which I imagine is somehow tied to rights issues for Fox?
So, in the original X-men movies Cyclops is a throwaway character, to the point of being egregiously killed offscreen in the third movie (for the record, I love X1 and 2, and think they are a fine, sobering Sci-Fi take on the material), then was NEEDLESSLY shoe-horned into the Wolverine movie, just to be slapped around by Sabertooth, and now that they are making a movie called X-men, First Class (the title coming from a very fun comic that had Scott back as a very primary focus for the story), and he isn’t gonna be in it at all. Great. Jesus.
Also, just make it a fucking reboot already. Why in the blue hell would you even attempt to make this tie-in. It makes no sense. When Wolverine encounters the X-Men in the first movie, he has no idea who they are, but if they’ve been running around in bright costumes since the 60’s, don’t you think he’d be generally aware of who they are.
I’m all for a crazy/pulpy 60’s X-men, but man is this news disappointing for me. It seems like they (fox) want to have their cake and eat it too.