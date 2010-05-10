Christina Aguilera announces ‘Bionic’ summer tour

“Not Myself Tonight” singer Christina Aguilera won’t be herself for many night, apparently, as she tours in support of her forthcoming “Bionic.”

The pop singer has announced a 20-date summer tour for North America, with things kicking off on July 15 and going through August. Leona Lewis will be opening all dates.

Tickets go up via Live Nation on May 21, though Citibank carmembers get first dibs on May 19. Those who purchase before June 4 will get a digital copy of “Bionic” on June 7, the day before it hits shelves.

As previously reported, Aguilera will be performing on the MTV Movie Awards on June 6.

“Bionic” is the pop star’s first studio album since 2006’s “Back to Basics,” which has gone on to sell more than 1.5 million copies.

Here are Christina Aguilera’s North American tour dates:

July 15: Uncasville, CT (Mohegan Sun Arena)

July 17: Darien Center, NY (Darien Lake Performing Arts Center)

July 18: Bristow, VA (Jiffy Lube Live)

July 20: Toronto, ON (Molson Canadian Amphitheatre)

July 22: Camden, NJ (Susquehanna Bank Center)

July 24: Detroit, MI (DTE Energy Music Theatre)

July 25: Chicago, IL (First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre)

July 28: Wantagh, NY (Nikon at Jones Beach Theater)

July 30: Holmdel, NJ (PNC Bank Arts Center)

July 31: Boston, MA (Comcast Center)

Aug. 3: Pittsburgh, PA (First Niagara Pavilion)

Aug. 5: Atlanta, GA (Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood)

Aug. 7: West Palm Beach, FL (Cruzan Amphitheatre)

Aug. 8: Tampa, FL (Ford Amphitheatre)

Aug. 10: Dallas, TX (Superpages.com Center)

Aug. 12: Houston, TX (Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)

Aug. 14: Phoenix, AZ (US Airways Center)

Aug. 15: San Diego, CA (Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre)

Aug. 18: Mountain View, CA (Shoreline Amphitheatre at Mountain View)

Aug. 19: Irvine, CA (Verizon Wireless Amphitheater)

