Coldplay opens its catalog up to ‘Glee’

Coldplay initially refused the rights to its songs to the creators of “Glee,” but apparently now have changed their tune.

The FOX show’s writer-producer Ryan Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter that the British band — and Bryan Adams — were naysayers before, when the show initially approached them to use their music.

“At the beginning a lot of people didn’t know what we were and asked to see pages [in advance], but I refused because I didn’t want to set precedent of them having any involvement,” Murphy said. “My favorite rejection was Bryan Adams. Coldplay and Bryan Adams were really the only rejections.”

But apparently Coldplay put in a call to say sorry and, furthermore, “You can have our catalog.”

Request for comment from the band or its label Capitol had not been returned by press time.

No word yet, either, if the “Glee” kids will be singing its way through a Coldplay-themed episode second season, a la Madonna or Lady Gaga, just that the possibility is out there.