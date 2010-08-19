Contrasting posters debut for ‘The Tempest’ and ‘It’s Kind of a Funny Story’

Two posters for two highly anticipated films made their debut this week and while on the surface they don’t have that much in common on the big screen, they may as examples of key art.

First up is Julie Taymor’s “The Tempest.” A holdover from Disney’s sale of Miramax. The adaptation of Shakespeare’s play stars Helen Mirren, Djimon Hounsou, Chris Cooper and Russell Brand. The new poster pushes Mirren and Hounsou and the darker elements of the tale in a three segment approach. The question is whether or not that’s Brand in the top image or not. In either case, it’s somewhat surprising the younger-skewing comedy star wasn’t highlighted more in this design. And while certain elements are striking in the design, it’s hardly as memorable or iconic as posters for any of Taymor’s previous works including “Titus,” “Frida” or “Across the Universe.” The drama will debut as the closing night feature of the Venice Film Festival and also screen during the New York Film Festival.

Second is another poster pushing three elements – it’s stars – Focus Features “It’s Kind of a Funny Story.” The dramedy is debuting at next month’s Toronto Film Festival and stars Zach Galifianakis, Emma Roberts and Keir Gilchrist (“United States of Tara”) who all get prominent placement. Of course, even though the film is centered around Gilchrist’s character, the more popular “Hangover” star’s photo is placed significantly higher to grab the viewer’s attention. “Story” opens in limited release on Sept. 24



