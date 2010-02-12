‘Criminal Minds’ spinoff investigates its female lead

Beau Garrett has secured the female lead in CBS’ “Criminal Minds” spinoff.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Garrett will play Gina, a new FBI recruit and “tough girl” with loyalty to team-leader Cooper (Forest Whitaker) and an ongoing flirtation with Matt Ryan’s Mick.

The currently untitled potential spinoff will be introduced as part of a “Criminal Minds” episode later this spring, produced by ABC Studios, CBS Studios and Mark Gordon Co.

Garrett got her start as a model and transitioned into acting with roles on “North Shore” and “Entourage.” Her movie credits include “Turistas,” “Made of Honor” and the upcoming “Tron Legacy.”

Last development season, Garrett was the lead in the ABC pilot “Empire State,” which also came from Mark Gordon Co. and ABC Studios.