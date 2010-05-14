Dave Matthews Band taking a year off after 2010 touring

In “a message to our fans,” the Dave Matthews band has announced that in 2011, they’ll be taking a break from the road.

“As we feel the excitement building for this summer, we wanted to let everyone know that after 20 years of consecutive touring, Dave Matthews Band will be taking 2011 off,” the band said today (May 14). “We feel lucky that our tours are a part of so many people’s lives, and wanted to give everyone as much notice as possible. We’re excited to make this summer one of our best tours yet, and look forward to returning to the road in 2012.”

This comes a mere two weeks before the group starts its 2010 stint on May 28. Perhaps the announcement arrived to help spur sales, to fans who want to get in a viewing before the band hibernates.

The message didn’t seem to insinuate the break would be indefinite.

DMB will be headlining summer fests Bonnaroo, HullabaLOU and the Mile High Music Fest in addition to their regular tour stops.