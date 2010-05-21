Does the power of ‘Glee’ take ‘Vol. 3’ to the top or do the Stones roll to No. 1?

Gleeks, rejoice! For the second time in the last few weeks, “Glee” will top the charts next week.

“Glee: The Music, Vol 3 Showstoppers” is on track to land at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 next week by a wide margin over the Rolling Stones” reissue of “Exile on Main St.””Glee”s” “The Power of Madonna” debuted in the top spot the week of April 26.

Landing at No. 3 will be the Black Keys” “Brothers.” Other new titles bowing in the top 10, according to Hits Daily Double, will be Nas & Damian Marley”s “Distant Relatives,” Band of Horses” “Infinite Arms,” and LCD Soundsystem”s “This is Happening.”

Last week”s No. 1, Justin Bieber”s “My World 2.0,” drops to No. 3, but only loses about 5,000 in sales.

