Find out when you can hear the new Britney Spears’ single, ‘Hold It Against Me’

#Britney Spears
12.30.10 8 years ago 2 Comments

Hey y”all, Britney Spears had promised us she”d unveil her new single by Christmas, but it looks like we”ll have it right after Epiphany (that”s Jan. 6, by the way), instead.

The new track, “Hold It Against Me” (and we can only imagine what “it” is here) bows on Jan. 7, according to Entertainment Weekly.  Sharon Dastur, program director for New York pop radio station Z-100, told EW that the song, produced by Dr. Luke and Max Martin,  features a beat that is “really unique compared to other artists – this infectious bass beat beneath the song. Plus, the hook is just amazing.”

The track will be the first single off of Spears” still untitled March studio album, which we talk more about here.

Are you looking forward to Britney’s return?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Britney Spears
TAGSBritney SpearsDr. Lukehold it against meMAX MARTINz100

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP