Find out when you can hear the new Britney Spears’ single, ‘Hold It Against Me’

Hey y”all, Britney Spears had promised us she”d unveil her new single by Christmas, but it looks like we”ll have it right after Epiphany (that”s Jan. 6, by the way), instead.

The new track, “Hold It Against Me” (and we can only imagine what “it” is here) bows on Jan. 7, according to Entertainment Weekly. Sharon Dastur, program director for New York pop radio station Z-100, told EW that the song, produced by Dr. Luke and Max Martin, features a beat that is “really unique compared to other artists – this infectious bass beat beneath the song. Plus, the hook is just amazing.”

The track will be the first single off of Spears” still untitled March studio album, which we talk more about here.

Are you looking forward to Britney’s return?