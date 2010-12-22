First Look: Brainy, Grouchy, Papa Smurfs ready for action in ‘The Smurfs’

Eight months before theatrical release, we finally have a first look at “The Smurfs” — yes, the Smurfs movie. And Anton Yelchin, George Lopez, Jonathan Winters, Katy Perry, Alan Cumming and Fred Armisen are at their bluest, as Clumsy, Grouchy, Papa, Smurfette, Gutsy and Brainy Smurf posing in Central Park in New York.

Columbia has issued a Aug. 3 release for the CG-live action flick, based on the kids’ show of the same name. Neil Patrick Harris, Sofia Vergera, Jayma Mays and Hank Azaria are on board as the real-life (and sometimes evil) half of that shooting equation.

Paul Reubens (um, Pee Wee!), Kenan Thompson, John Oliver, Adam Wylie, are also signed on as little blue folks.

“When the evil wizard Gargamel chases the tiny blue Smurfs out of their village, they tumble from their magical world and into ours — in fact, smack dab in the middle of Central Park. Just three apples high and stuck in the Big Apple, the Smurfs must find a way to get back to their village before Gargamel tracks them down,” reads the official synopsis from Columbia.