First Look: Check out Captain America’s shield from the set of ‘The First Avenger’

When I missed last week’s podcast, Sepinwall teased that I’d been called out of the country on “a special assignment.”

The truth can now be told that on Tuesday (Sept. 7), I was lucky enough to find myself with a small cadre of journalists wandering the auteur-ially named streets of Shepperton Studios outside of London, the birthplace to cinematic classics including “Dr. Strangelove,” “2001” and “Star Wars.”

We were at Shepperton visiting the various stages and offices housing production on “Captain America: The First Avenger,” directed by Joe Johnston (“The Rocketeer”) and starring Chris Evans in the title role.

Over the course of the afternoon, Kevin Feige told us how “The First Avenger” fits into the Marvel movie universe, we saw intriguing concept art Captain America’s origins and Cap-in-action (if executed, it’s a tremendous starting point), got up-close-and-personal with some of the film’s World War II-era vehicles (the leaked photos are barely the tip of the iceberg), chatted with an exhausted-yet-chipper Evans in costume (one of several evolutions of the iconic suit), briefly met with Hugo Weaving in Red Skull prosthetics (creepy and spot-on) and watched the filming of a scene so crucial that even when I can talk about it, I’ll have to be vague.

Oh. And did I mention that we got to hold Captain America’s shield? That sucker is heavy.

“Captain America: The First Avenger” opens on July 22, 2011 and I’ll have much more coverage from the set visit as the release gets closer.

Til then, check out this image of the Captain America’s shield (and pay no attention to the gentleman it’s attached to)…