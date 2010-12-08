First teaser for ‘Transformers: Dark Of The Moon’ debuts

The “Transformers” films so far have managed to frustrate many different demographics in many different ways. I liked the first film, more than I typically like Michael Bay’s movies, but it seemed to make the hardcore “Transformers” fans from the ’80s crazy because of all the ways it messed around with the characters and situations they knew. The second film frustrated anyone who likes coherence or narrative structure or non-racist robots. And the idea of Michael Bay shooting a 3D movie for the third chapter in the franchise sounds like a whole new form of motion sickness waiting to be invented.
Today is the launch for the official marketing campaign on “Transformers: Dark Of The Moon,” the new sequel, and the biggest news for fans of the series is the release of the teaser trailer that you can see now in HD on Apple.com. It’s a big teaser, too, set during the Apollo 11 moon landing, and the response today has been favorable from most people, even those who didn’t like the first or the second film. I’m guessing this is actual footage from the film, not just something shot for a trailer, and it looks like the set-up for the film, a reveal that we found a crashed Autobots ship on the moon, complete with not-quite-dead robots inside.
Maybe I’m dumb, but wasn’t the teaser trailer for the first film pretty much the exact same idea, but set decades later and on Mars?
And if you were the people making “Apollo 18,” wouldn’t this teaser trailer give you fits?
I’m not sure I understand the timeline, either. In the films, there was an Arctic discovery that tipped the US government to the notion that extraterrestrial life was real that happened before the turn of the century. So are they supposed to be shocked by the reveal in the trailer that “we are not alone”? I may be thinking about this too hard, though. We are talking about a franchise, after all, that features a scene where John Turturro is menaced by the gigantic mechanical scrotum of a robot.
Also today, over at Ain’t It Cool, Capone posted his set visit for the film, and he offers up some major details about film and what to expect from it. There were several online outlets who attended an event yesterday that showed them 20 minutes from the film, including the full version of this teaser sequence. You can read a break-down of that at places like Collider, and much of what they heard from Bay yesterday about work in 3D matches the things I’ve heard from the people who worked for him on the film. I’m very curious to see what his work looks like on the film, and even if I’m not expecting the script to suddenly change all of my feelings about the series, I’m hoping for something more fun than the last one, or at the very least, something that makes sense. Within that, I want lots of big robot spectacle, and it sounds like that’s absolutely what we can expect.
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
Nobody knew what to expect on Mars, the fact we knew there were these robots on the Moon has no bearing on the Mars mission and what to expect there, so yes, surprise was a factor. As for the Megatron discovery, only the people from Sector 7 and the early presidents knew, none of the usual government sectors would know about it as evidenced by the SoD not knowing in the first movie.
Also, in the 2nd movie the ship that was crashed on the moon wasn’t an Autobot ship, it was Decepticon with The Fallen and Starscream trying to make a new army. If anything, even though it was an Autobot that it pans around, one with jet-like wings which has the fans trying to figure out who it might be, i’d think it was still a Decepticon ship and that the Autobot was in the brig or something as it has to pan through a cracked opening in the floor that looks as if it would be hard for something to get out of.
It’s all speculation at this point, but it’s at least been pointed out in the 2nd movie that it’s definitely a decepticon ship. It would also help explain how Megatron might’ve found his way to Earth so easily without having to fly all the way from Cybertron and knew exactly where to go after being revived in the 2nd movie.
The Transformers movies might represent a dubious paragon – the most currency in the history of civilization that has ever been spent on something with no lasting value whatsoever.
Confused by your comments in regards to the second film. While your RotF review wasn’t glowing it was certainly the most positive and reasoned amongst all the hyperbolic fanboy whining.
I was never even remotely a Transformers fan, and the first movie was the single most depressing film going experience of my entire life, and that is not an exaggeration. I walked out of that theater disgusted both by what I had seen on the screen and by the way the audience lapped it up. It remains inconceivable to me that the second movie was apparently so much worse. I’ll never bother to find out if that’s true or not.
Write a comment…
In Bay’s defense, he did say in Capone’s set visit that he was unable to do anything about the second film’s script because of the writer’s strike. Not sure if that makes it all better (it doesn’t), but it’s something.
Sounds like they are managing to “Lost” the storyline of this franchise with plotholes big enough to stuff Megatron and Hurley through.
Drew, I had the exact same questions. Nothing in this trailer seems to fit into what we already know from the previous movies. That being said, I can easily see Bay just dismissing any sense of continuity so he can make what ever he feels like making.