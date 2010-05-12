FOX pickups include ‘Arrested Development’ semi-reunion, ‘Ride-Along’

With network upfronts still looming in the future, Wednesday (May 12) was a big day for pickup news, particularly for FOX.
In addition to to lifting both “Human Target” and “Lie to Me” off the bubble with reported renewals, FOX picked up a slew of new programming, with the series orders rippling across the Twitter-verse.
The morning started with “The Shield” creator Shawn Ryan celebrating the pickup of his Chicago-based cop drama “Ride-Along,” an announcement predicted or scooped on Twitter a day earlier by “Big Bang Theory” co-creator Bill Prady. Ryan also took pains to emphasis that “Ride-Along,” with hyphen, was his preferred spelling, rather than the widely reported “Ridealong.”
“Ride-Along” stars Jennifer Beals, Jason Clarke and Delroy Lindo, along others.
Later in the day, Will Arnett was tweeting that FOX had ordered “Wilde Kingdom,” which he co-wrote with “Arrested Development” scribes Mitch Hurtwitz and Jim Vallely.
The “Wilde Kingdom” pilot, co-starring Arnett and Keri Russell, was directed by Joe Russo, another “Arrested Development” veteran. The comedy focuses on a self-centered jerk who falls in love with a treehugger and has to change his lifestyle, or at least learn to fake it.
Also getting reported pickups on Wednesday were “Lone Star” (formerly “Midland,” featuring Jon Voight, Adrianne Palicki and David Keith), “Keep Hope Alive” from Greg Garcia (“My Name Is Earl”) and “Traffic Light,” based on the Israeli format.
