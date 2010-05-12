FOX pickups include ‘Arrested Development’ semi-reunion, ‘Ride-Along’

With network upfronts still looming in the future, Wednesday (May 12) was a big day for pickup news, particularly for FOX.

In addition to to lifting both “Human Target” and “Lie to Me” off the bubble with reported renewals , FOX picked up a slew of new programming, with the series orders rippling across the Twitter-verse.

The morning started with “The Shield” creator Shawn Ryan celebrating the pickup of his Chicago-based cop drama “Ride-Along,” an announcement predicted or scooped on Twitter a day earlier by “Big Bang Theory” co-creator Bill Prady. Ryan also took pains to emphasis that “Ride-Along,” with hyphen, was his preferred spelling, rather than the widely reported “Ridealong.”

“Ride-Along” stars Jennifer Beals, Jason Clarke and Delroy Lindo, along others.

Later in the day, Will Arnett was tweeting that FOX had ordered “Wilde Kingdom,” which he co-wrote with “Arrested Development” scribes Mitch Hurtwitz and Jim Vallely.

The “Wilde Kingdom” pilot, co-starring Arnett and Keri Russell, was directed by Joe Russo, another “Arrested Development” veteran. The comedy focuses on a self-centered jerk who falls in love with a treehugger and has to change his lifestyle, or at least learn to fake it.