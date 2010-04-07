Gambit may sink your ‘Battleship’

The media may pay too much attention to the industry moves of Taylor Lautner, Robert Pattinson and Shia LaBeouf, but there are a few other up and coming actors about to break through. One is Taylor Kitsch, better known for his scene stealing role as Gambit in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.” The 29-year-old has already landed the lead role of John Carter in Andrew Stanton’s big screen adaptation of “John Carter of Mars” and now he’s about to sink your “Battleship.”

The former “Friday Night Lights” star has signed on to play Alex Hopper, a Naval commander who finds himself in the middle of an alien invasion which takes place at sea. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two other major roles left to cast are a “female lead” and a “Japanese commander.”

HitFix visited a U.S. Navy destroyer earlier this year where Peter Berg explained his vision for the movie version of Hasbro’s classic board game. Rumors have been flying around Hollywood that the film might not actually shoot this year, but the casting of Kitsch seems to but the kibosh on that.

More on “Battleship” leaving port when reports surface on HitFix.