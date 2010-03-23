‘Hairspray’ star is ‘Huge’ for ABC Family

“Hairspray” star Nikki Blonsky is joining David Hasselhoff’s daughter Hayley, James Eckhouse’s son Zander and Andrew Caldwell in forthcoming ABC Family series “Huge.”

The series, a mix of “Ugly Betty” and “Glee,” is focused in six teens and staffers at a “fat camp,” Wellness Canyon, says Hollywood Reporter. The 10-episode, direct-to-series show is penned by “My So-Called Life” creator Winnie Holzman and her daughter Savannah Dooley, continuing the offspring theme. It’s based on a book by Sasha Paley.

Blonsky plays the daughter of rich parents who own a chain of fitness centers; naturally, she’s the opinionated comic lead.

Hayley plays Amber, one of the skinniest, prettiest — and curvy — girls at the weight loss center while Zander, an assistant fitness counselor, starts falling for her. Caldwell leads a pack of the popular, thinner teens at the camp.

“Huge” starts airing in late June.