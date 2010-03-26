Hey all you Dancing Queens: Could Abba reunite for one more show?

We”re going to say it right off the bat: we don”t think there”s a snowball”s chance in hell of this happening, but Reuters is reporting that Abba could possibly play together again.

And when we say “could possibly play together again,” we mean that for the first time in years, the male half of the foursome, Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus,” didn”t stick their fingers in their ears and go “La, la, la, la” or run screaming in another direction when a reporter asked them about a possibility of a reunion by the ’70s supergroup.

“Yeah, why not,” Andersson replied, reports Reuters, when a reporter for the London Times suggested a reunion. There”s no way this group is going to tour, but apparently the boys didn”t scoff at the notion of a one-off performance that would air around the world.

Of course, Andersson hadn”t checked it out with the two women in the group, Frida Lyndstad or Agnetha Faltskog, even helpfully adding, “I don”t know if the girls sing anything anymore.